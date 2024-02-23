Main Street Greenville Celebrates "New Design District" as Ballard Designs Opens Downtown

Home furniture and décor retailer, Ballard Designs, officially opens its newest Palmetto State location on Monday, March 4, with soft open hours beginning Friday, February 23rd.

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballard Design's new Greenville store is located inside the old Army & Navy building at 660 South Main Street in Greenville's historic, downtown shopping district. It is the 40-year-old brand's second location in South Carolina. The first one opened last year in Mount Pleasant Towne Centre just outside of Charleston. Both stores are part of the brand's ongoing retail expansion, now spanning 14 states.

Ballard Designs new Greenville store interior shows the curious designer and inner decorator how to envision and create the newest products and trends in any home or design environment. Greenville welcomes Ballard Designs to the historic downtown and its new design district, keeping a popular landmark building in shape and in style!

"With so many wonderful Ballard fans already living and working in the Greenville area, we knew it was the perfect home for our second South Carolina location," says Karen Mooney, president of Ballard Designs. "Main Street and Falls Park in downtown Greenville are magnets for art and design lovers from around the world, not to mention all the festival goers. Our gorgeous new store is right in the middle of the fun and excitement of Greenville's emerging design district and will be filled with treasures to find!"

Ballard will occupy both floors of the newly renovated 4,200-square-foot space. Constructed in 1877, the landmark building underwent extensive rehabilitation with restoration of its original storefront and signage.

FIRST FLOOR SHOPPING: Ballard guests will be inspired by beautifully decorated room vignettes featuring the brand's exclusive line of furniture, lighting, rugs, décor, and accessories.

SECOND FLOOR SHOPPING: On the second floor, home decorating fans can see and sample hundreds of designer fabrics or schedule a complimentary appointment with one of Ballard's expert Design Consultants.

Ballard's new store is easy to access and close to lots of Greenville's best shopping and dining destinations. Guests can park on the street or in nearby public parking lots. Store hours are 10am-6pm Monday-Thursday, 10am-7pm Friday and Saturday, and Noon-6pm Sunday.

Since 1982, Ballard Designs® has offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor from all periods and provenance. Its designers travel the world for inspiration, translating the latest trends in fashion, color and style into finely crafted products not found anywhere else. Ballard Designs is part of Qurate Retail Group℠ which includes QVC®, HSN®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road®.

