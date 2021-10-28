Main Street, Inc. Announces Jeff Gleason as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street, Inc., a leading provider of data-driven print and communication solutions to community financial institutions across the nation, is pleased to announce Jeff Gleason as our Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

As CFO, Jeff joins the Leadership Team and will be responsible for leading and directing all accounting and corporate finance, overseeing tax, managing financial audits and product inventory as well as lending strategic insights towards diversifying the company for long-term growth for our Main Street Checks, Onovative and Ecommerce divisions.

Ted Walton, President of Main Street, Inc. said, "Everyone is excited to have Jeff join as Main Street's CFO. I'm confident he will provide valuable thought leadership regarding financial, operational and strategic decisions to continue our strong upward trajectory. More importantly, he is a great cultural fit for us with positive beliefs about people, integrity and growth."

"Main Street Inc. has an impressive history and I plan on leveraging my financial and operational background to help drive overall performance and create value to continue the company's legacy," Chief Financial Officer Jeff Gleason said. "I'm fortunate to join a team of smart and dedicated individuals and look forward to working with them on executing our company's goals and objectives."

Prior to joining Main Street, Jeff served as Chief Financial Officer for Food Sales East, Insight Card Services and Amsher Collection Services, Inc. He was responsible for developing and implementing all accounting functions, including increasing EBITDA, financial reporting, budgets, cost reduction solutions, profitability and valuation models. He is a strategic change agent with more than 20 years of experience in accounting and finance. Jeff holds his CPA and is a graduate of Mississippi College for his bachelor's degree and University of Alabama Birmingham for his MBA.

About Main Street, Inc.

Main Street, Inc. is a leading provider of data-driven print and communication solutions through its Main Street Checks, Onovative and Ecommerce divisions. In 1998, the company established an affordable, simple, and efficient checking program that has impacted thousands of community financial institutions nationwide. The foundation this family-owned company created decades ago continues to provide more than 2,100 financial institutions with superior customer service, program performance and growth solutions to meet their unique needs. Main Street, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, AL. For more information, visit www.mainstreetinc.com or follow Main Street, Inc. on LinkedIn or Twitter.

