Main Street Middletown, MD Inc. RECEIVES DESIGNATION AS A 2026 MAIN STREET AMERICA ACCREDITED PROGRAM

This highest national designation recognizes Main Street Middletown's exceptional commitment to community-based revitalization and positive local impact

MIDDLETOWN, Md., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Middletown, MD Inc. has been designated as a 2026 Accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the roster of designated programs in recognition of their commitment to creating meaningful improvements in their downtowns through preservation-based economic development and community revitalization using the Main Street Approach™.

Main Street America program logo

"We are proud to recognize Main Street Middletown, MD Inc. as a 2026 Accredited Main Street America program for your unwavering commitment to grassroots transformation and the extraordinary abilities of your staff, board of directors, and volunteers to respond to the needs of their community," said Erin Barnes, President and CEO at Main Street America. "Main Street Middletown demonstrates a dedication to investing in the people and places that make your downtown district special and contribute to the collective power of the Main Street movement to build vibrant spaces and durable economies."

Main Street Middletown is one of 838 nationally recognized Accredited Main Street America organizations and is a part of a network of over 1,600 communities leading positive commercial district transformation efforts throughout the United States.

Main Street America recognizes two tiers of national designation — Accredited and Affiliate.

These designations are a badge of excellence and a powerful tool, signaling to community members, civic leaders, decision makers, funders, and others that the Main Street program holds an established position within a nationwide movement with a 45-year proven track record of generating transformative economic returns, fostering welcoming and inviting communities, and creating lasting positive impact.

Main Street Middletown's performance was evaluated through assessments conducted by the organization's personnel and board of directors, and the Maryland Main Street Program within the Maryland Department of Housing and Development, Division of Neighborhood Revitalization, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify local programs that meet rigorous national community evaluation standards.

These standards provide the Main Street America network with a strong framework for reviewing progress, recognizing strengths, understanding trends, and identifying strategies to move Main Street programs forward.

To qualify for Accredited status—Main Street America's top designation tier—communities must demonstrate a proven track record of achieving outcomes in alignment with the Main Street Approach and exceptional performance in six areas: broad-based community commitment to revitalization; inclusive leadership and organizational capacity; diversified funding and sustainable program operations; strategy-driven programming; preservation-based economic development; and demonstrated impact and results.

In 2025, Main Street America programs generated $9.4 billion in local reinvestment, welcomed 6,936 net new businesses, facilitated the creation of 36,549 net new jobs, rehabilitated 10,623 historic buildings, and leveraged 1.8 million volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar a Main Street program spent on operations, $23.13 was reinvested in its downtown district.

Main Street Middletown welcomed over 1100 visitors to our newly rehabilitated Welcome Center that we recently opened in August 2024, including visitors from as far away as Australia, Poland, and Germany. We welcomed three new businesses to our downtown, logged over 1560 volunteer hours, grant requests funded totaled over $365,000, and we saw an increase in attendance at our local events.

"We are so proud of the work we are doing at Main Street Middletown," said Becky Axilbund, Executive Director of Main Street Middletown. "We are also proud to receive the Accredited Designation, as it emphasizes that not only are we following the National Main Street 4-Point Approach, but we have a highly functioning organization with fantastic board members and exceptionally dedicated volunteers. Operating the Welcome Center allows me to see how much people love Middletown and love sharing it with visitors. It is wonderful to be associated with this community."

We appreciate the work of our Main Street program and its many volunteers who give their time and talents," said Burgess John Miller. "We are also proud of joint efforts of the Town and Main Street Middletown such as the Middletown Revitalization Zone which pulls together the strength of the Town's development ordinances with the business-friendly Main Street approach, to create financial incentives and a welcoming business-friendly downtown district."

ABOUT Main Street Middletown, MD Inc.

Main Street Middletown, MD Inc. is a nonprofit organization that works to bring together all aspects of the community – citizens, businesses, and government, as well as county and statewide partners to revitalize, preserve, promote, and support the historic downtown in execution of the National Main Street's 4-Point Approach. For more information about Main Street Middletown, MD Inc. please visit www.mainstreetmiddletown.org

ABOUT MAIN STREET AMERICA

Main Street America leads a movement committed to strengthening communities through preservation-based economic development in older and historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts. For more than 40 years, Main Street America has provided a practical, adaptable, and impactful framework for community-driven, comprehensive revitalization through the Main Street Approach™. Today, the network includes more than 1,600 communities across the country working to build stronger places through preservation-based economic development. Since 1980, the Main Street movement has resulted in $124.67 billion reinvested locally, 188,583 net new businesses, 852,443 net gain in jobs, 356,424 buildings rehabbed, and 41 million volunteer hours. Main Street America is a nonprofit subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. For more information, visit mainstreet.org.

SOURCE Main Street Middletown