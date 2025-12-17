Main Street Renewal Celebrates Second Annual Rent-Free Holiday Initiative

Annual campaign has covered more than $150,000 in December rent payments for over 80 residents across the country

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Renewal, a single-family rental home management company focused on providing access to quality homes in desirable neighborhoods, today announced its second annual Rent-Free Holiday campaign. The initiative recognizes residents who have made a meaningful impact on their communities, inspired Main Street Renewal team members, overcome challenges, and embodied the spirit of today's American home renter.

Main Street Renewal employees nominated residents across the country whose stories reflected responsibility, resilience, compassion, and community pride, and the company covered each selected resident's December rent. To date, the program has received over 200 nominations, honoring 80 residents across 58 communities where the company operates, and has covered more than $150,000 in rent payments.

"We want our residents to know we support them and that we are committed to helping them achieve their own individual definitions of success," said Jessica Thorsheim, Managing Director and Head of Real Estate Management at Amherst. "Our Rent-Free Holiday campaign underscores our mission to provide access to quality homes in great neighborhoods and reflects the connections we build with the people we serve."

