MAIN STREET SMILES FIRST IN BARRINGTON TO OFFER BREAKTHROUGH TECHNOLOGY FOR TMJ RELIEF AND FACIAL REJUVENATION

Community Invited to Experience Emface and Exion at July 15 Launch Event

BARRINGTON, Ill., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Smiles is the first dental practice in the Chicago suburbs to offer Emface, an innovative FDA-cleared technology that helps relieve symptoms associated with temporomandibular joint disorder (TMJ) while also lifting, toning and rejuvenating the face – all without needles, surgery or downtime.

Emface is a non-invasive facial treatment combining heat and muscle activation to reduce wrinkles and fine lines, tighten sagging skin and boost collagen. It is also FDA-cleared to treat TMJ dysfunction.

Often referred to as a "noninvasive facelift," Emface combines radiofrequency heat and facial muscle stimulation to strengthen facial muscles, smooth wrinkles and improve facial tone. The practice is also introducing Exion, a complementary technology that stimulates the body's natural production of collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid for healthier, more youthful-looking skin.

For Dr. Amar Pattani, family dentist and owner of Main Street Smiles, the technology's ability to help patients suffering from TMJ pain is what makes it especially exciting.

"I see patients every day struggling with jaw pain, headaches, muscle tension and limited jaw movement caused by TMJ disorders," said Pattani. "Emface gives us a completely new, noninvasive option to help relax overworked muscles, improve blood flow and reduce discomfort while also delivering aesthetic benefits. It's rare to find a treatment that can improve both function and appearance at the same time."

TMJ affects millions of Americans and can cause chronic facial pain, headaches, jaw tenderness, difficulty chewing and restricted jaw movement. Emface offers a needle-free treatment option that targets the muscles contributing to these symptoms while supporting overall facial rejuvenation.

A graduate of Northwestern University and Marquette University School of Dentistry, Pattani has advanced training in cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, orthodontics and facial aesthetics. Main Street Smiles also offers Botox®, dermal fillers, cosmetic dentistry and comprehensive dental care for patients of all ages.

To celebrate the launch of Emface and Exion, Main Street Smiles will host a complimentary community event from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, at the practice, 312 W. Main St., Barrington.

Guests can enjoy live demonstrations, refreshments, educational presentations and exclusive event pricing. Space is limited.

To RSVP or schedule a complimentary consultation, call (847) 381-5958 or visit MainStreet312.com.

SOURCE Main Street Smiles