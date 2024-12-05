MAIN Ushers in the Future of Consensual Consumer Data Amid FTC Crackdowns

Leading the Next Evolution of the Consumer Data Marketplace with ZPD

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAIN (Main Assets & Identity Network) introduces its Zero-Party Data (ZPD) protocol as a transformative solution amid growing scrutiny of unethical data practices, including recent FTC crackdowns on data brokers. By empowering consumers to control and monetize their own data, MAIN sets a new standard of transparency and trust, directly addressing challenges highlighted by regulators and industry leaders. This innovative platform enables consumers to reclaim ownership of their data and share it for incentives while eliminating intermediaries. By bridging off-chain data with on-chain value, MAIN is reshaping the $350 billion consumer data industry, driving the $1 trillion advertising market.

Following its successful debut at Token 2049 Singapore, MAIN has initiated a $2M pre-seed round to scale its platform and expand its transformative applications in the consumer data marketplace. MAIN's intuitive design leveraging blockchain for data provenance delivers unified, high-quality consumer insights directly to enterprises, eliminating authenticity issues caused by fragmented data sources. Simultaneously, consumers maintain full control over access to their information, fostering a trusted and equitable data exchange.

"MAIN is solving the ethical dilemma of how user-behavior data is acquired," said Sumit Ahuja, serial entrepreneur and technologist cited in over 175 patents and featured in TechCrunch. "As the world's first permissioned data ecosystem, MAIN enables enterprises to directly request any data from their consumers, changing how brands engage with their consumers and creating trust-driven relationships that benefit everyone involved."

Why ZPD is the Future of Consumer Data

For Consumers: Provides complete control and ownership of personal data, with gamified app to share and earn real world incentives.

Provides complete control and ownership of personal data, with gamified app to share and earn real world incentives. For Enterprises: Offers direct access to high-quality, consent driven data from consumers, unlocking unprecedented ROI and enabling innovative data strategies.

Offers direct access to high-quality, consent driven data from consumers, unlocking unprecedented ROI and enabling innovative data strategies. For the Industry: Establishes new ethical standards by reducing inefficiencies, fostering scalable innovation, and redefining how value is created in the consumer data ecosystem as recognized by Forbes, EY, and Okta.

MAIN's mission is to transform the global consumer data landscape by liberating consumers and enterprises from gatekeepers and empowering them to reclaim ownership of their data. By fostering a direct exchange between people and enterprises, MAIN is building a future where data creates value for everyone involved.

About MAIN

MAIN (Main Assets & Identity Network) is driving a new era of consumer data exchange by empowering individuals to reclaim ownership of their information. Its Zero-Party Data (ZPD) protocol removes intermediaries, enabling consumers to share their data on their own terms and earn tangible incentives for doing so. By providing enterprises with direct access to high-quality, permission-based insights, MAIN fosters trust-driven connections and equitable value for all participants. Through innovation, transparency, and a focus on empowering consumers and enterprises alike, MAIN is setting a new standard in the global consumer data ecosystem.

Website: www.main.app

Whitepaper: https://www.main.app/main-paper

Media Contact:

Crystal Bai,

[email protected]

SOURCE MAIN