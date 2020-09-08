Mainardo de Nardis Appointed to Voxnest's Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Voxnest, leading audio technology company, announced today that it has appointed Mainardo de Nardis, former CEO of OMD Worldwide, Aegis Media and MEC, to its Board of Directors. de Nardis joins with more than 30 years' experience in the global media and advertising industries.

Mainardo de Nardis

"Drawing on his many years spent as a tenacious business builder and forward thinking leader, Mainardo will add significant value as our newest board member," said Francescho Baschieri, CEO at Voxnest. "Mainardo truly understands the always-evolving nature of marketing services, and we look forward to benefiting from his expertise as we continue to forge the path for programmatic in podcasting."

Prior to joining Voxnest's board, de Nardis was the global CEO of OMD Worldwide (Omnicom) and previously the CEO of Aegis Media and MEC (WPP) out of London, UK. During his tenure there, OMD was the largest media agency – in terms of billing and market share – both globally and in the United States. He's an experienced investor, advisor and entrepreneur in AdTech, MarTech, health, travel and wine & spirits. Additionally, de Nardis serves on the boards of Edelman, inVRsion, AdPredictive and Ad Results Media.

"Audio is the next big thing and growth in podcasting has specifically exploded in recent years – in terms of audiences, advertising spend and number of active brands. It's a really exciting time to join Voxnest's board," said de Nardis. "Supporting brands' performance, by integrating podcasting in their communication plans, is something I find extremely fulfilling. While the expansion originates, and continues, in the US, it's also very interesting to see podcast programmatic advertising beginning to take root in countries where the medium is in its nascent stage. I'm looking forward to assisting Voxnest as they continue to fuel the podcast programmatic flame across the globe."

The appointment of de Nardis further articulates Voxnest's commitment to providing the best suite of tools for advertisers and content creators in order to be heard in the increasingly louder world of podcasting. To learn more about what Voxnest does, visit www.voxnest.com.

About Voxnest

Voxnest is a technology company that provides professional solutions for podcasters and brands looking to engage with listeners. The company's comprehensive tools for podcast creation, distribution, management, measurement, monetization and advertising include Spreaker, a turnkey platform for independent podcasters and podcast publishers, and Dynamo, a standalone monetization solution that gives any podcaster, regardless of host or distribution platform, the ability to earn revenue using Voxnest's real-time, dynamic ad injection technology. The company also works directly with brands looking to deliver highly-targeted, high-impact advertising campaigns through podcasts. The company, launched in January 2018 following the merger of Spreaker and BlogTalkRadio, is led by co-founder and CEO Francesco Baschieri and is headquartered in New York.

Media Contact:

Ivey Amburgey

[email protected]

704-620-5943

SOURCE Voxnest

Related Links

http://www.voxnest.com

