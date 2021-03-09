MainConcept and Blackmagic Design Collaborate on First-Ever Codec Plugin for DaVinci Resolve

AACHEN, Germany and SAN DIEGO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MainConcept, a leading provider of codec and streaming technology to the professional and broadcast industries, today announced it was selected by Blackmagic Design as the first company authorized to provide encoder plugins for custom output options for DaVinci Resolve Studio. DaVinci Resolve is an industry-leading solution that combines editing, color correction, visual effects, motion graphics and audio post-production all in one software tool.



Starting with DaVinci Resolve Studio 17, the MainConcept® Codec Plugin for DaVinci Resolve Studio enables rendering project timelines into the same professional camera format the video was recorded in, including formats from Sony and Panasonic, and now DPP. The plugin allows you to remain in the same broadcast format, enabling full control for video creation and allowing for filming, capturing, editing and playout within DaVinci Resolve Studio.



The plugin integrates directly into the DaVinci Resolve Studio interface with easy-to-navigate menus, letting an editor maintain a seamless experience throughout their project flow. Gone are the days of moving between different applications to finalize and deliver content.



With the MainConcept Codec Plugin for DaVinci Resolve Studio, you can:

Render projects into high-quality broadcast workflow formats like Sony XDCAM, XAVC, and Panasonic P2 AVC Ultra and AVC-Intra

Use generic HEVC/H.265 Main and Main 10 presets in up to 8K , widely used in OTT production and delivery

, widely used in OTT production and delivery Create compliant AS-11 UK DPP content with ready-to-use SD and HD presets, including metadata for delivering to broadcasters

Run it on Windows, macOS, or Linux

"We are honored to be the first company selected to build codec plugins that will further enhance the already amazing DaVinci Resolve experience. MainConcept technology has long been integrated with the best video editing software available, including offerings from Adobe, Avid, Autodesk, and Corel," says Thomas Kramer, Vice President of Product Management, MainConcept. "With the addition of Blackmagic Design, I am proud to say that our codecs are now available in all the top editing suites."



"It is exciting to think about the additional formats and improved efficiency that MainConcept's Codec Plugin will bring to Resolve customers," said Dan May, President, Blackmagic Design Inc. "With the introduction of DaVinci Resolve 17, with more than 300 new features and improvements across editing, audio, VFX and color correction, the addition of an encoder plugin API allows technology such as MainConcept's Codec Plugin the ability to use their incredibly fast, high-quality encoding to render timelines in various formats including to a universal broadcast format. It's a real advantage for customers."



The MainConcept Codec Plugin for DaVinci Resolve Studio 17 is now available to evaluate and purchase. To learn more visit www.mainconcept.com/bmd. To learn more about DaVinci Resolve, visit www.blackmagicdesign.com.



About MainConcept

Since 1993, MainConcept has provided best-of-breed video/audio codec solutions that fuel creativity and business globally for professional video production, multimedia, broadcast, digital signage, gaming, medical and security industries. Our software development kits, transcoding applications and plugins are used across industry verticals to meet an ever-expanding list of use cases. With world-class engineering, exquisite attention to detail, and best-in-class support and professional services, we are constantly innovating to deliver you the simplicity you need with the customer experience you deserve. MainConcept codecs are engineered to surpass the challenges of even the most demanding use cases and are used by organizations such as Adobe, Nikon, Intel, MAGIX, Playbox, Soliton, TourGigs, Cinnafilm and Endeavor Streaming. For more information, visit www.mainconcept.com.



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12861062



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE MainConcept