MainConcept Licenses Several SDKs to Data Dock for Their New High-Speed Transcoding Services

AACHEN, Germany and NAGAOKA, Japan, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MainConcept®, a leading provider of codec and streaming technology, today announced that they have licensed their industry-leading transcoding technology to Data Dock, Inc. Various MainConcept encoder packages are used within Data Dock's new high-speed transcoding service, allowing users to upload and process content into different formats for both the broadcast and OTT market.

Data Dock's new platform enables users to upload media files of any format to be transcoded into the desired target format while achieving ultra-fast processing via multiple transcoding servers simultaneously running MainConcept's Transcoding SDK. To achieve parallelization, the original stream is split into chunks with MainConcept libraries. All segments are transferred to the different transcoding servers. The nodes start transcoding the chunks before stitching them back together into a single stream.

The industry-leading MainConcept decoders for ProRes, AVC, HEVC, MPEG-2, etc. offer the highest flexibility for ingesting the many different formats provided by users today. MainConcept enables the industry's best-performing video conversion in the highest quality by combining its Transcoding SDK with powerful H.264, H.265 and MPEG-4 Part 2 encoder packages. For distribution, MainConcept's MPEG-DASH and HLS Multiplexing & Packaging SDKs generate adaptive bitrate-compliant content for playback on almost any mobile and CE device available today.

"One of the most valuable benefits of using MainConcept SDKs is their easy integration and unrivaled robustness which makes them the preferred choice in any broadcast or OTT production workflow," said Thomas Kramer, VP Product Management for MainConcept. "It's fascinating how Data Dock integrated both Codec and Transcoding SDK libraries into their service to perform ultra-fast encoding performance. By splitting and distributing the streams to different nodes, they achieve 15x times faster transcoding compared to a single transcoding server."

For more information about the Data Dock media service, please check their website at www.datadock.co.jp.

For more information about MainConcept Transcoding and Codec SDKs, as well as free trials, please visit www.mainconcept.com/eu/products/for-developers.

About MainConcept

MainConcept is a leading provider of video codec technology, ranging in offerings from software development kits, microservice modules and transcoding applications serving professional video production, multimedia, broadcast, digital signage, medical, and security industries. Our engineering and development teams focus solely on creating encoding and decoding components for video and audio content, enabling us to provide best-of-breed solutions to our customers. In addition to outstanding products, our attention to detail and devotion to customer support and satisfaction is geared to not only meet but exceed the expectations of even the most demanding customers. For more information about MainConcept, visit www.mainconcept.com.

