Maine-Based Internet Service Provider to Assist Families and Households With Affordable High-Speed Internet

BIDDEFORD, Maine, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biddeford Internet Corporation dba GWI, Maine's premier provider in fiber-optic internet service and the state's first B Corporation certified Internet Service Provider (ISP), announced today that it will participate in the Federal Communications Commission's Emergency Broadband Benefit program (EBB), which will assist Maine families in acquiring low-cost, high-speed fiber-optic internet services.

The FCC's EBB program is designed "to help families and households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic. This new benefit will connect eligible households to jobs, critical healthcare services, virtual classrooms, and so much more," according to the FCC's website. The program will allow for eligible families to receive a discount of up to $50/mo. for internet services and up to a $75/mo. discount for households in qualifying tribal lands.

"Providing pathways of affordable high-speed broadband to the citizens of Maine is a priority of GWI and we are proud to participate in the EBB program," said Kerem Durdag, President and Chief Operating Officer. "We are appreciative of the assistance of the federal government as we all work together to implement the mechanisms of digital inclusion and equity."

Eligibility requirements to receive discounted services are as follows:

Qualifies for the Lifeline program, including those who are on Medicaid or receive SNAP benefits;

Receives benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision, or did so in the 2019-2020 school year;

Experienced a substantial loss of income since Feb. 29, 2020 , and the household had a total income in 2020 below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers;

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider's existing low-income or COVID-19 program.

The FCC officially launched the program on May 12, 2021. For more information on enrollment, please visit https://getemergencybroadband.org/how-to-apply/.

About GWI

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Biddeford, Maine, GWI (www.gwi.net) is a Maine owned and operated Internet Service Provider (ISP), serving residential and business customers and is an advocate for the expansion of high-speed internet access in the state. The first broadband carrier in the nation to become B Corporation-certified, GWI is an industry leader in designing, constructing, funding, and operating high-speed fiber networks. For press inquiries, please contact Colin Haley at 207-286-4990 or at [email protected].

