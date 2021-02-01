Maine Cabin Masters Expand Reach with Podcast, Retail Store

Kennebec Cabin Company, Manchester, ME Doors to the brand-new Kennebec Cabin Company (KCC) retail store opened on February 1, 2020, just before the shutdown. Following a quick pivot to include online sales, KCC was off and running. Tens of thousands of fans have walked through the door and/or purchased items online over the last year, and the numbers continue to grow as people crave authenticity and genuine feel-good entertainment. Favorite items include anything with the Maine Cabin Masters logo and goods made by local artists.

"From the Woodshed" Podcast

Cabin Masters brothers-in-law Chase Morrill and Ryan Eldridge wanted to create a forum for casual conversations with fans, and the "From the Woodshed" podcast was born. The hosts talk all things cabins, camps, building, and Maine, with episode segments including a guest interview, weekly trivia question, and project pointers for fans.

Now in its second season, guests have included local neighbors working to better their communities right alongside national names like author Tim Cotton (Bangor Police Department), Mary Engelbreit, Chris Ermides from Ask This Old House, and legendary sportscaster Dan Patrick.

The podcast drops Mondays on Spotify and Apple Podcasts; the video version premieres with live commentary at 7 pm Eastern Mondays on KCC YouTube. "From the Woodshed" is produced by Hero Media Arts and features Chase's daughter Maggie as producer/host wrangler. "From the Woodshed" is brought to you by the Northeastern Lumber Manufacturers Association (NELMA) and Hero Media Arts.

SOURCE Northeastern Lumber Manufacturers Association