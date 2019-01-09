Maine Department of Corrections Partners With Edovo to Launch Educational Tablet Program for Inmates

AUGUSTA, Maine, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maine Department of Corrections is advancing the use of technology to prepare offenders in secure facilities for success with the introduction of tablet technology.

The tablets, provided by Chicago-based social impact startup Edovo, deliver over 20,000 hours of educational, vocational and life skill content to offenders on a secured wireless network. The program is provided through the State's communications contract and comes at no cost to the incarcerated or the taxpayers. Edovo's program has seen significant success and adoption nationwide and is aimed at improving jail operations and reducing recidivism across the state.

"Incorporating tablet technology in the delivery of key programming supports the mission of the Department," notes Acting Commissioner Randall Liberty. "We take seriously our duty to provide practices, programs and services that reduce the likelihood someone in our custody will reoffend. These tablets dramatically scale the reach of education and job training for offenders, both of which are shown to reduce recidivism."

The devices are specifically designed for correctional environments, featuring shatterproof glass, ruggedized casing, and custom software. Inmates are prevented from accessing the open Internet. Rather they are directed toward bountiful substantive programming including: GED preparation, literacy development, substance abuse treatment, and life skill programs, including personal financial management.

In addition to delivering educational content to adults in Maine's correctional system, incarcerated users can pursue vocational training to prepare for nationally recognized job certifications. Training that includes a focus on Maine industry. "We've done our homework," says Deputy Commissioner Ryan Thornell. "We work closely with the Maine Department of Labor and employers throughout the state to identify the type of training offenders need to prepare for re-entry into Maine's labor market; to be of service to the industries of Maine."

Credentials earned on the Edovo platform can be used to display marketable skills to employers, as well as show rehabilitative progress to judges, probation officers, and correctional staff.

Commissioner Liberty praises staff at all levels in the Department, saying they "deserve tremendous credit for calling to attention the need for technological innovation in the delivery of programming for offenders." Adam Pennington, Vice President of Business Development at Edovo added, "Maine's commitment to rehabilitation and innovation has been amazing. Maine sees the value in helping offenders transform through education, and the value of readying offenders to take on Maine jobs. We're excited for our partnership and the opportunity to bring lasting impact to the state."

The tablet program kicked off in December 2018 in specific units at Maine State Prison and the Women's Center at Maine Correctional Center. Mountain View Correctional Facility expects tablets to be available in certain units in early 2019. Plans to scale tablet use to more units at these facilities is scheduled for spring 2019.

