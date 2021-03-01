Maine Honda Dealers Support Local Lunch Programs

PORTLAND, Maine, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maine Honda Dealers Association (MHDA) is supporting six local schools with donations intended to improve lunch programs. This mission was built upon American Honda's campaign to assist communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With COVID-19 causing the suspension of in-person learning, food resources remain a concern for many families with schoolchildren. According to nokidhungry.org, one in four children could face hunger due to the pandemic. In Maine, 173,080 people are struggling with hunger, and 47,460 of them are children. The MHDA is committed to giving back to school lunch programs that are in deficit as a result of COVID-19. The six dealerships within the association have each chosen a local school to donate $1,000 to its lunch program.

Connor Archer of The Green House Village Preschool says of the donation, "This generous contribution by Darling's Honda on behalf of Maine Honda Dealers will be used to support our Green House Village Preschool Educational Programming Opportunities. This donation will help us to provide more affordable and equal opportunities for children during these unprecedented times."

Lee Honda, a dealership within the MHDA, has donated $1,500 to Auburn Public Schools over the past nine months. Bill Menke, General Manager at Lee Auto Malls, states that the dealership is proud to honor its community in this way. He says supporting school lunch programs is especially important in these times and that Lee Honda is committed to advocating for the elimination of hunger.

Chris Piercey, School Nutrition Director at the Auburn School Department, says, "I can tell you that the generous donation from Lee Honda will be used to assist us keeping anyone eighteen and under in need of meals inside and outside of school fed. The donation further demonstrates the kind of community existing here in Auburn."

The association has a strong commitment to support and serve local communities. The MHDA have previously worked with Feed Maine, donating $441,623 in 2018 and 2019. To learn more about community initiatives supported by the MHDA, please visit the association's Facebook page or MaineHondaDealers.com.

