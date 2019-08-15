Maine Hospital Solutions Selects Healthcare Workforce Logistics for Its Locums Managed Services Program

ATLANTA, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Workforce Logistics (HWL), the nation's innovator and leader in vendor neutral workforce solutions, has been engaged to manage a Locums Managed Services Program, or MSP, for Maine Hospital Solutions (MHS).

The new agreement allows Maine Hospital Association (MHA) members, at their discretion, to take advantage of HWL's extensive locums agency network to meet their temporary physician staffing needs. HWL's program enables MHA members to easily select their preferred locums vendors from the large pool of HWL contracted locums agencies; simplify the ordering, screening and on-boarding process for members; and reduce the costs associated with contracting for locums by creating a competitive marketplace.

"We're excited to be supporting Maine Hospital Solutions' initiative to improve the process and reduce the costs of sourcing locum physicians for MHA members," said Jonathan Ward, president of Healthcare Workforce Logistics. "With this partnership, all members—and especially those in rural areas who face locum staffing challenges—can source the right locum physician at a market rate to deliver patient care in their communities."

Steven Michaud, president of Maine Hospital Association, added, "We are pleased to bring this valuable service to our members at a time when the demand for quality physicians increases, especially as we see a growing and aging population. Partnering with Healthcare Workforce Logistics enables MHA members to contract with dozens of high-quality locums agencies under one standard agreement with favorable terms and fee structures, while also providing a technology platform that was built for locums, creating additional efficiencies and transparency."

About MHA

The Maine Hospital Association represents all 36 community-governed hospitals in Maine. Formed in 1937, the Augusta-based non-profit association is the primary advocate for hospitals in the Maine State Legislature, the U.S. Congress and state and federal regulatory agencies. It also provides educational services and serves as a clearinghouse for comprehensive information for its hospital members, lawmakers and the public. MHA is a leader in developing healthcare policy and works to stimulate public debate on important healthcare issues that affect all of Maine's citizens.

Maine Hospital Solutions is a wholly owned entity of MHA that offers an Endorsed Business Partner Program with a core focus on identifying innovative organizations that are committed to fostering operational excellence by providing value added services to Maine Hospital Association members.

About Healthcare Workforce Logistics

Healthcare Workforce Logistics (HWL) is the leader and innovator in vendor neutral healthcare workforce solutions to healthcare employers across the nation. With expertise and experience, HWL helps healthcare employers optimize their workforces to increase efficiency, improve patient outcomes and reduce costs. HWL delivers managed services programs, vendor management systems, candidate sourcing tools, consulting and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health providers and healthcare employers in many other settings. For more information about Healthcare Workforce Logistics, visit www.hwlmsp.com.

