Maine: Kennebunkport, Bar Harbor and Portland among world's priciest beach destinations, survey shows

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A survey from TravelMag.com has revealed the 20 priciest beach destinations in the world, with the state of Maine well represented with three locations featuring in the top 20.

The survey considered all destinations worldwide that had a minimum of 20 hotels and inns, and at least one beach. For each destination, TravelMag.com calculated the average price for the cheapest available double room during August 2023. Only hotels rated at least three stars and located close to the town/city center or beach were considered.



Nantucket Town, situated on the island of Nantucket south of Cape Cod in the state of Massachusetts, emerged as the clear leader with an average rate of $694 per night for the least expensive double room. The second most expensive destination is Positano, on southern Italy's Amalfi Coast, at $481 per night, while Montauk, a village on the Long Island peninsula in New York State, is third, at $478 per night.



The coastal town of Kennebunkport in southern Maine, known for its idyllic beaches, scenic lighthouse, and fresh seafood, ranks as the 5th most expensive destination with an average rate of $406 per night. Two more Maine destinations appear on the list: Bar Harbor ranks 8th priciest at an average of $384 per night, while Portland sits in 13th position at $317 per night.



Overall, the United States is home to 11 of the 20 most expensive beach destinations, according to TravelMag's survey. All of the remaining nine destinations are located in Europe.



The following list shows the 10 most expensive beach destinations in the world this summer. Prices shown reflect the average rate for each destination's cheapest available double

room in a hotel or inn for the period August 1 to August 31, 2023.





Nantucket Town, Mass. (USA) $694 Positano ( Italy ) $481 Montauk, New York (USA) $478 Saint-Tropez ( France ) $440 Kennebunkport, Maine (USA) $406 Provincetown, Mass. (USA) $404 Capri Town ( Italy ) $399 Bar Harbor, Maine (USA) $384 Monaco $381 Santa Monica, Cal. ( USA ) $360

For the full results of the survey, please check:

https://www.travelmag.com/articles/beach-destinations-2023/

