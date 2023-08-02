Maine: Kennebunkport, Bar Harbor and Portland among world's priciest beach destinations, survey shows

News provided by

TravelMag.com

02 Aug, 2023, 10:24 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A survey from TravelMag.com has revealed the 20 priciest beach destinations in the world, with the state of Maine well represented with three locations featuring in the top 20.

The survey considered all destinations worldwide that had a minimum of 20 hotels and inns, and at least one beach. For each destination, TravelMag.com calculated the average price for the cheapest available double room during August 2023. Only hotels rated at least three stars and located close to the town/city center or beach were considered.

Nantucket Town, situated on the island of Nantucket south of Cape Cod in the state of Massachusetts, emerged as the clear leader with an average rate of $694 per night for the least expensive double room. The second most expensive destination is Positano, on southern Italy's Amalfi Coast, at $481 per night, while Montauk, a village on the Long Island peninsula in New York State, is third, at $478 per night.

The coastal town of Kennebunkport in southern Maine, known for its idyllic beaches, scenic lighthouse, and fresh seafood, ranks as the 5th most expensive destination with an average rate of $406 per night. Two more Maine destinations appear on the list: Bar Harbor ranks 8th priciest at an average of $384 per night, while Portland sits in 13th position at $317 per night.

Overall, the United States is home to 11 of the 20 most expensive beach destinations, according to TravelMag's survey. All of the remaining nine destinations are located in Europe.

The following list shows the 10 most expensive beach destinations in the world this summer. Prices shown reflect the average rate for each destination's cheapest available double
room in a hotel or inn for the period August 1 to August 31, 2023.

  1. Nantucket Town, Mass. (USA) $694
  2. Positano (Italy) $481
  3. Montauk, New York (USA) $478
  4. Saint-Tropez (France) $440
  5. Kennebunkport, Maine (USA) $406
  6. Provincetown, Mass. (USA) $404
  7. Capri Town (Italy) $399
  8. Bar Harbor, Maine (USA) $384
  9. Monaco $381
  10. Santa Monica, Cal. (USA) $360

For the full results of the survey, please check:
https://www.travelmag.com/articles/beach-destinations-2023/

(for all questions related to our survey, please email)

Press Contact: Paul Joseph
[email protected]
+1-805-308-9660

SOURCE TravelMag.com

Also from this source

Ohio: Lancaster & Yellow Springs named among most charming destinations in Midwest

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.