Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative Announces Appointment of Seven New Board Members

New and returning representatives from across the supply chain unite to drive demand for Maine Lobster

PORTLAND, Maine, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative (MLMC) announced the appointment of seven new representatives to join its Board of Directors. Appointed by Department of Marine Resources (DMR) Commissioner Carl Wilson, these individuals bring expertise from across the waterfront, seafood supply chain, and marketing sectors to help guide the Collaborative's mission of growing demand for Maine Lobster across the country.

By legal statute, the MLMC Board of Directors is structured to ensure geographic diversity and comprehensive representation across the industry. Lobstermen representatives are nominated by the state's seven Zone Councils, while dealer and public members are nominated by the Lobster Advisory Council. All candidates are then appointed by the Commissioner of the Department of Marine Resources.

The newly appointed members join a dedicated team of returning representatives. The 2026-2027 MLMC Board of Directors includes:

Lobstermen Representatives:

Brian Billings, Zone C

Jordan Drouin, Zone A (returning member)

Matt Gilley, Zone F (Vice Chair)

Abe Philbrook, Zone B

Dealer Representatives:

Public Member Representatives:

Cameron Dyment, Supply Chain and Distribution Manager, Cousins Maine Lobster

Elizabeth Horton, Owner, Simmer Public Relations

Commissioners' Representatives (ex officio seats):

Jeff Nichols, Communications Director, Department of Marine Resources (Secretary)

Abby Plante, Senior International Trade Specialist, Maine International Trade Center, Department of Economic and Community Development

"We are thrilled to welcome this dynamic group of leaders to the MLMC Board of Directors," said Marianne LaCroix, Executive Director of the MLMC. "Their collective expertise and deep roots in the Maine Lobster industry will be invaluable. This board will play a critical role in driving continued demand for Maine Lobster while protecting the value of the brand."

At the first meeting of the new Board of Directions, members elected new officers, naming Curt Brown, lobsterman and President of Bold Coast Seafood, as Board Chair.

"It's a privilege to step into this role at such a pivotal time for our fishery," said Brown. "Maine's lobster fishery has such a unique story that resonates with customers around the country and around the world. By working together—from the harvesters to the end users—we can further elevate the Maine Lobster brand, ensuring the long-term success of our coastal communities and the resource itself."

The newly appointed board members will help guide the MLMC's strategic priorities, ensuring the organization delivers meaningful value to the industry through marketing initiatives that elevate awareness, drive demand, and reinforce Maine Lobster's position as one of the country's most trusted and sought-after seafoods.

About the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative (MLMC)

The Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative (MLMC), established in 2013, is funded by Maine Lobster harvesters, dealers, and processors to increase demand for both whole live lobster and a variety of value-added products. The MLMC supports that objective by promoting the core values of the Maine Lobster industry, which are sustainability, tradition, and quality.

The Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative

Marianne LaCroix

(207) 541-9310

[email protected]

SOURCE Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative