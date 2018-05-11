Maine Magazine Sponsors Maine Children's Cancer Program's Party With A Purpose being held on May 16 Presented By The Portland Sunrise Rotary Club.

PORTLAND, Maine, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Maine Magazine announced today that they are a proud sponsor of Party with a Purpose—a fundraiser presented by the Portland Sunrise Rotary Club to benefit the Maine Children's Cancer Program, being held on Wednesday, May 16. Event guests will enjoy complimentary beer, wine, and light hors d'oeuvres at DiMillo's Restaurant in Portland. A silent and live auction will take place over the course of the evening and will feature items such as a getaway for four to Ogunquit, Maine, a cocktail or dinner cruise for 20 aboard a private yacht in Casco Bay, and a week's stay for two to three couples at a private 17th century home in Italy. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Maine Children's Cancer Program, and will support its three primary areas of focus: to provide children in our region with access to the best pediatric cancer treatments currently available, to support the entire family through their journey with childhood cancer, and to participate in clinical research which is improving survival rates and moving toward a cure.
"We feel fortunate to be able to sponsor events like this," said Shelbi Wassick, Director of Events & Visibility. "Giving back wherever we can is part of our mission, and we're proud to be able to sponsor this and so many other events like it that do so much for so many."
Maine Media Collective supports over 110 non-profit organizations throughout the state.
ABOUT MAINE MEDIA COLLECTIVE
Maine Media Collective publishes Maine, Maine Home+Design, Ageless Maine and Old Port magazines, produces Love Maine Radio, the Boothbay Harbor Food and Wine Festival, and is home to Art Collector Maine and the Brand Company.
