Maine Magazine Sponsors Maine Children's Cancer Program's Party With A Purpose being held on May 16 Presented By The Portland Sunrise Rotary Club.

"We feel fortunate to be able to sponsor events like this," said Shelbi Wassick, Director of Events & Visibility. "Giving back wherever we can is part of our mission, and we're proud to be able to sponsor this and so many other events like it that do so much for so many."

Maine Media Collective supports over 110 non-profit organizations throughout the state.

ABOUT MAINE MEDIA COLLECTIVE

Maine Media Collective publishes Maine, Maine Home+Design, Ageless Maine and Old Port magazines, produces Love Maine Radio, the Boothbay Harbor Food and Wine Festival, and is home to Art Collector Maine and the Brand Company.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maine-magazine-sponsors-maine-childrens-cancer-programs-party-with-a-purpose-being-held-on-may-16-presented-by-the-portland-sunrise-rotary-club-300647072.html

SOURCE The Brand Company

Related Links

https://www.thebrandcompany.me

