Maine Magazine Sponsors SailMaine's Corporate Challenge Regatta Scheduled For June 15, 2018.

PORTLAND, Maine, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Maine Magazine announced today that they are a proud sponsor of The Corporate Challenge Regatta presented by SailMaine.

Now in its sixth year the regatta is a unique, team-building sailing challenge that gets area business leaders out from behind their desks and onto the waters of beautiful Casco Bay. On Friday, June 15 teams will sail in SailMaine's fleet of J22's from 2:30 to 6:30PM followed by an awards barbecue to celebrate the competing teams and to present the awards to the race winners.