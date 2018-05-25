Maine Magazine Sponsors SailMaine's Corporate Challenge Regatta Scheduled For June 15, 2018.

PORTLAND, Maine, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Maine Magazine announced today that they are a proud sponsor of The Corporate Challenge Regatta presented by SailMaine.
Now in its sixth year the regatta is a unique, team-building sailing challenge that gets area business leaders out from behind their desks and onto the waters of beautiful Casco Bay. On Friday, June 15 teams will sail in SailMaine's fleet of J22's from 2:30 to 6:30PM followed by an awards barbecue to celebrate the competing teams and to present the awards to the race winners.
"This is such an incredible event that gives everyone involved the opportunity to take time away from the office and have some fun on the water," said Shelbi Wassick, Director of Events & Visibility. "Giving back wherever we can is part of our mission, and we're proud to be able to sponsor such an incredibly fun, team-building event."
Maine Media Collective supports over 110 non-profit organizations throughout the state.
ABOUT MAINE MEDIA COLLECTIVE
Maine Media Collective publishes Maine, Maine Home+Design, Ageless Maine and Old Port magazines, produces Love Maine Radio, the Boothbay Harbor Food and Wine Festival, and is home to Art Collector Maine and the Brand Company.
