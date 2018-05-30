Maine Magazine Sponsors She Jams Dynamic Dirt Challenge Slated For Saturday, June 2, 2018.

The Dynamic Dirt Challenge & Family Fest obstacle course is designed to challenge participants all around strength, stamina, and mental grit. Racers in this off-road challenge unlock a true sense of accomplishment, have a great time, and discover camaraderie with their fellow participants. The beneficiary of this event is Veteran's Adaptive Sports & Training (VAST), whose goal is to promote lifelong health and well being of veterans with disabilities.

"The Dynamic Dirt Challenge brings out the kid on all participants," said Andrea King CEO & Publisher of Maine magazine. "It's an event that's as much about fitness as it is having fun as you run a course at Pineland Farms… who doesn't love a giant slip and slide to start a race like this?"

Maine Media Collective proudly supports over 110 non-profit organizations throughout the state.

Maine Media Collective publishes Maine, Maine Home+Design, Ageless Maine and Old Port magazines, produces Love Maine Radio, the Boothbay Harbor Food and Wine Festival, and is home to Art Collector Maine and the Brand Company.

