Maine Magazine Sponsors Shipyard Brewing Company's Old Port Half Marathon Slated For Saturday, June 23

Started in 2011, this year's half marathon features new start and finish lines that showcase Portland's historic Old Port District. The race attracts thousands of athletes to this premier half marathon with a course that takes them through Portland and along the paved Eastern Promenade trail with breathtaking views of Casco Bay. All finishers will be treated to a rocking block party right in the heart of the Old Port. Proceeds from the Old Port Half will be donated to a number of local charities that do so much for so many people.

"Providing support to a broad range of events is something we are proud to do each year," said Andrea King CEO & Publisher of Maine magazine. "But working with Shipyard on this half marathon is particularly gratifying because not only does it give runners a chance to see the Old Port in a whole new way, the event also supports 13 non-profits which makes it that much more special to us."

Maine Media Collective proudly supports over 110 non-profit organizations throughout the state.

ABOUT MAINE MEDIA COLLECTIVE

Maine Media Collective publishes Maine, Maine Home+Design, Ageless Maine and Old Port magazines, produces Love Maine Radio, the Boothbay Harbor Food and Wine Festival, and is home to Art Collector Maine and the Brand Company.

