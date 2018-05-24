Maine Magazine Sponsors The American Lung Association's Trek Across Maine Slated For June 15 - 17, 2018

The Trek Across Maine is a three-day, 180-mile route cycling tour from the mountains of Sunday River Ski Resort to the sea in Belfast, Maine. Overnight stops at the University of Maine in Farmington and Colby College in Waterville provide a place to for riders and volunteers rest and relax after each leg of the Trek. Activities, entertainment, and food are all a part of the full Trek experience at each location. All money raised by the event go to fund the American Lung Association's programs and initiatives.

"As an avid cyclist I am thrilled that we sponsor this incredible three-day ride," said Scott Wentzell, Director of Marketing. "Not only does this event raise much-needed funds for the American Lung Association it gives participants the opportunity to forge new relationships as they tour Maine on two wheels."

Maine Media Collective supports over 110 non-profit organizations throughout the state.

ABOUT MAINE MEDIA COLLECTIVE

Maine Media Collective publishes Maine, Maine Home+Design, Ageless Maine and Old Port magazines, produces Love Maine Radio, the Boothbay Harbor Food and Wine Festival, and is home to Art Collector Maine and the Brand Company.

