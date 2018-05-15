Maine Magazine Sponsors The Center For Wellness Leadership's Integrative Health & Chronic Pain Symposium, Scheduled For May 18, 2018

The symposium, which runs from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm at the University of Southern Maine's Hannaford Hall in Portland, Maine, will be an informative day of discovery for alternative treatments for people living with chronic pain. One of the primary issues Americans face today is chronic pain management. The symposium will feature a series of speakers who are leaders in the field of pain management in integrative medicine. The 2018 Symposium will focus on proactive solutions for both the management of chronic pain, and alternatives to highly addictive opiates. Attendees will learn how integrative and alternative approaches complement conventional medicine in the treatment of chronic pain through insightful, informative panels and presentations.

"We are grateful to sponsor this very important symposium," said Andrea King, CEO and Publisher. "Too many people out there today are dealing with pain issues that can be treated through alternative methods, and we're proud to be able to play a small part in helping them learn more about how they can deal with their pain issues."

Maine Media Collective supports over 110 non-profit organizations throughout the state.

