Maine Magazine Sponsors The Royal River Conservation Trust's Third Annual "Run of the Royal," Scheduled For May 19, 2018

The race's relay format, with eight racers paddling four legs (two paddlers/leg) is an amazing team-building opportunity. And the organization is expecting more than 20 teams with over 100 paddlers.

"Having access to Maine's outdoors—especially our waterways is so important to all of us who call this great state home," said Scott Wentzell, Marketing Director. "We're happy to help the Royal River Conservation Trust keep this event flowing forward. We are also looking forward to paddling as a team and having some fun on the river."

Maine Media Collective supports over 110 non-profit organizations throughout the state.

ABOUT MAINE MEDIA COLLECTIVE

Maine Media Collective publishes Maine, Maine Home+Design, Ageless Maine and Old Port magazines, produces Love Maine Radio, the Boothbay Harbor Food and Wine Festival, and is home to Art Collector Maine and the Brand Company.

