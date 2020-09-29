Maine Media Workshops + College Announces Jon Henry as Recipient of 2020 Arnold Newman Prize, One of the Nation's Largest in the World of Photographic Portraiture

In this award-winning series, Henry photographs mothers with their sons in their environment, reenacting what it must feel like to endure this pain. "The mothers in the photographs have not lost their sons, but understand the reality that this could happen to their family," Henry explains. "The mother is also photographed in isolation, reflecting on the absence. When the trials are over, the protesters have gone home and the news cameras gone, it is the mother left. Left to mourn, to survive." The title of the project is a reference to the song "Strange Fruit." Instead of black bodies hanging from the Poplar Tree, "these fruits of our families, our communities, are being killed in the street."