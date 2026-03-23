Maine Outdoor Solutions Celebrates 40 Years of PredatorPee®

Maine Outdoor Solutions' PredatorPee® Marks 40 Years of Natural Wildlife Management

HERMON, Maine, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maine Outdoor Solutions is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its PredatorPee® product line, marking four decades of helping gardeners, farmers, hunters, and homesteaders protect their land using natural predator instincts.

The PredatorPee® brand traces its roots to March 1986, when founder Ken Johnson had a simple but powerful realization. At the time, Johnson was selling fox urine primarily to hunters as a cover scent. Because deer are not alarmed by foxes, hunters could get closer without detection. An unexpected order from a New Hampshire Agway store sparked the idea for the new product line. When Johnson followed up, he learned customers were using fox urine not for hunting, but to keep rabbits and other pests out of their gardens.

From that point forward, the company began applying the same principle — using natural predator signals to influence animal behavior — to help people protect crops, gardens, and livestock without chemicals. PredatorPee® products create the illusion that a predator is nearby, triggering prey animals' natural instincts to stay away.

According to Johnson, the concept is straightforward: "Use coyote urine to create the illusion that a coyote is nearby, and let nature do the rest."

Over the past 40 years, Maine Outdoor Solutions has grown by listening closely to customer needs. Many new products have come directly from customers asking if there was a natural solution to a specific problem.

When backyard chicken owners asked about keeping hawks away from their flocks, the company discovered that traditional scent deterrents wouldn't work because birds rely more on sight than smell. That insight led to the development of a visual deterrent solution, the HawkStopper. The company has also expanded into non-urine solutions for insects and parasites under the Foggy Mountain® brand.

"We didn't create these natural systems," Johnson said. "We're simply harnessing what nature already has to offer."

Looking ahead to the next 40 years, the company plans to continue letting customer needs guide innovation while remaining rooted in its mission: creating practical, natural solutions inspired by the instincts of wildlife.

About Maine Outdoor Solutions

Maine Outdoor Solutions is the maker of PredatorPee® and other innovative outdoor products designed to help people work with nature rather than against it. Founded in Maine, the company develops natural wildlife management solutions for gardeners, farmers, homesteaders, and outdoor enthusiasts worldwide.

Media Contact:

Mackenzie McLeese

[email protected]

SOURCE Maine Outdoor Solutions