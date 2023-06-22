Maine Senate Acts to Protect Kids from Big Tobacco by Voting to End the Sale of Flavored Tobacco Products

News provided by

Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids

22 Jun, 2023, 09:17 ET

Statement of John Bowman, Executive Vice President for U.S. Programs, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maine Senate has taken a major step towards protecting the state's kids from the tobacco industry by voting to end the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including flavored e-cigarettes, menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. The Senate deserves enormous credit for standing up to Big Tobacco and taking action to end this industry's predatory targeting of kids, Black Americans and other communities with flavored products. This legislation will protect kids from tobacco addiction, advance health equity and save lives. We urge the Maine House to join the Senate in approving this lifesaving legislation at the earliest opportunity.

We thank Sen. Jill Duson for her strong leadership in introducing this legislation and all the senators who voted for the bill.

There is strong public support and momentum across Maine for ending the sale of flavored tobacco products. Polling shows that 63% of Maine voters support ending the sale of all flavored tobacco products. Five Maine communities – Bangor, Brunswick, Portland, South Portland and Bar Harbor – have already passed laws to do so. It's time for a statewide law to protect all kids and communities in Maine.

This legislation cracks down on the tobacco industry's most pernicious tactic for luring and addicting kids – the marketing of flavored tobacco products. Research shows that 81% of kids who have ever used a tobacco product started with a flavored product.

Flavored products have fueled high rates of youth e-cigarette use and nicotine addiction. Nationwide, more than 2.5 million kids use e-cigarettes, and 85% of them use flavored products. In Maine, 17.5% of high school students use e-cigarettes.

Menthol cigarettes have been a favorite tobacco industry strategy for targeting kids, Black Americans, Latinos, the LGBTQ+ community, and other communities. Half of all kids who ever try smoking start with menthol cigarettes. The evidence shows that menthol cigarettes are more addictive, easier for kids to start smoking and harder for smokers to quit. The tobacco industry has particularly marketed menthol cigarettes to Black communities for decades, causing devastating and disproportionate harm to the health of Black Americans.

In addition, cheap, flavored cigars – sold in hundreds of flavors like cherry dynamite, tropical twist and chocolate brownie – have flooded the market in recent years and fueled the popularity of these products with kids. The 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey shows that cigars are the second most popular tobacco product (after e-cigarettes) among all high school students and are especially popular among Black youth.

SOURCE Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids

Also from this source

India Stamps Out Tobacco Imagery from Video Streaming Services, Furthers Commitment to Driving Down Tobacco Use

Gen-Z Fights Back Against Tobacco Giant Altria

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.