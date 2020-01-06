Maine Specialty Food Producer, Stonewall Kitchen, Announces Its January 2020 Product Launch

YORK, Maine, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning specialty food producer, Stonewall Kitchen, announces its January 2020 Product Launch. Included in this year's lineup is the new Sea Salt Espresso Martini Drink Mixer, Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel Dessert Sauce along with a variety of dressings and olive oils. This launch also introduces a new organic salad dressing category under the Napa Valley Naturals brand and a new category of organic pastas under the Montebello brand. The Legal Sea Foods line continues to expand with a Fish Fry Mix as well as a Malt Vinegar Aioli. Tillen Farms will be adding a variety of syrups and Lemon Dill Pickles to the brand.

Stonewall Kitchen, LLC

"This is a fun launch for us," says Stonewall Kitchen's Director of Marketing, Janine Somers. "As we continue to expand our family of brands with new acquisitions, we have the opportunity to product develop innovative flavors and new categories under each brand. For example, we're super excited to launch an Old Fashioned Syrup, Simple Syrup and the absolutely delicious, Bada Bing Cherry Syrup for Tillen Farms! We see an ongoing trend of neutral flavored avocado oil, an ingredient that serves as a light, wholesome base, so we've introduced a variety of avocado oil products such as our Lemon Avocado Oil Aioli, Avocado Oil & Sea Salt Crackers, which have fantastic flavor and crunch, and our Avocado Oil and Extra Virgin Olive Oil Blend. With trends in mind, we've introduced a new Country Mayup which blends our popular Country Ketchup with our delicious Farmhouse Mayo. This mayup is perfect on burgers, with fries or with a crispy plate of chicken tenders. Needless to say, we're thrilled with this product launch and can't wait to hear what our guests think!"

The January 2020 Product Launch Includes:

Aioli: Lemon Avocado Oil Aioli and Sea Salt & Vinegar Aioli

Lemon Avocado Oil Aioli and Sea Salt & Vinegar Aioli Condiments: Country Mayup

Country Mayup Drink Mix: Sea Salt Espresso Martini Drink Mix

Sea Salt Espresso Martini Drink Mix Dessert Sauce: Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel Dessert Sauce

Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel Dessert Sauce Cracker: Avocado Oil & Sea Salt Crackers

Avocado Oil & Sea Salt Crackers Oils: Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Avocado Oil & Extra Virgin Olive Oil Blend

Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Avocado Oil & Extra Virgin Olive Oil Blend Vinegars: Grand Reserve Balsamic Vinegar and Champagne Vinegar

Grand Reserve Balsamic Vinegar and Champagne Vinegar Dip: Raspberry Honey Mustard Dip

Raspberry Honey Mustard Dip Fine Home Keeping: Summer Solstice: Hand Soap, Hand Lotion and Soy Candle

Summer Solstice: Hand Soap, Hand Lotion and Soy Candle Tillen Farms: Old Fashioned Syrup, Simple Syrup, Bada Bing Cherry Syrup and Lemon Dill Pickles

Old Fashioned Syrup, Simple Syrup, Bada Bing Cherry Syrup and Lemon Dill Pickles Legal Sea Foods: Fish Fry Mix and Malt Vinegar Aioli

Fish Fry Mix and Malt Vinegar Aioli Montebello : Basil Marinara Organic Pasta Sauce, Verdure & Garden Vegetable Organic Pasta Sauce and Arrabbiata Organic Pasta Sauce

Basil Marinara Organic Pasta Sauce, Verdure & Garden Vegetable Organic Pasta Sauce and Arrabbiata Organic Pasta Sauce Napa Valley Naturals: Organic Honey Lemon & Avocado Oil Dressing, Organic Olive Oil & Balsamic Dressing and Organic Dijon & Avocado Oil Dressing

About Stonewall Kitchen

Stonewall Kitchen is a leading specialty food producer headquartered in York, Maine. Founded in 1991 by partners Jonathan King and Jim Stott, the two established the Stonewall Kitchen brand by selling jams and jellies at local farmers' markets with a flavorful line of distinctive and high quality products. Over time, they expanded the brand to include sauces, condiments, crackers and baking mixes, always focusing on innovative product development, beautiful packaging, and exceptional guest service. Today, Stonewall Kitchen is the premier specialty foods platform in North America, home to a family of premium quality brands including the flagship Stonewall Kitchen brand; the Tillen Farms brand of pickled vegetables and cocktail cherries; the Vermont Village brand of organic apple sauce and apple cider vinegars; the Napa Valley Naturals brand of olive oils, culinary oils, balsamic vinegars and wine vinegars; the Montebello brand of artisan organic pasta imported from Italy; and the Legal Sea Foods brand of restaurant-quality seafood sauces and condiments. The company boasts more than 8,500 wholesale accounts nationwide and internationally; a thriving catalog and online division; a cooking school and café in both York, Maine and Costa Mesa, California; and nine retail Company Stores throughout New England. As winners of 30 prestigious awards from the Specialty Food Association and the recipient of the coveted Outstanding Product Line Honors three times, Stonewall Kitchen is proud to be one of the most awarded specialty food companies in the country.

For more information about Stonewall Kitchen, please visit: www.stonewallkitchen.com

For all press inquiries, please contact Margaux Maertens at 207.351.2713 or mmaertens@stonewallkitchen.com

Related Images

january-2020-product-launch.jpg

January 2020 Product Launch

SOURCE Stonewall Kitchen, LLC

Related Links

http://www.stonewallkitchen.com

