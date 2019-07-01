Maine Specialty Food Producer, Stonewall Kitchen, Launches 27 New Products

YORK, Maine, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning food producer, Stonewall Kitchen, announces its July 2019 Product Launch. Included in the lineup is the new Organic Bourbon Barrel Aged Maple Syrup, Lemon Fig Shortbread Squares and New England Cranberry Grape Jelly, along with a variety of seasonings, sauces and pastas. The Tillen Farms brand continues to grow with the launch of Bloody Mary Olives, stuffed with onions and sun-dried tomatoes, and Rum Bada Bing Cherries. Stonewall Kitchen also grew the co-branded partnership with Legal Sea Foods with the addition of Malt Vinegar, Seafood Remoulade Sauce, Lemon Teriyaki Sauce and a variety of new seasonings. Additionally, Stonewall Kitchen expanded the Napa Valley Naturals and Montebello lines with four new products after their 2018 acquisition.

Stonewall Kitchen, LLC

"We started the year with a momentous launch in January, as we wanted to showcase the growth of Stonewall Kitchen and our Family of Brands," says Director of Marketing, Janine Somers. "The July launch is just as notable. After acquiring Napa Valley Naturals and Montebello, we're introducing new additions to each brand. We're continuing to expand Napa Valley Naturals with an Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, which contains living nutrients known as the "mother," and by introducing three new pastas under the Montebello name: Tricolor Fusilli, Maccheroni and Spinach Fettucine. We've seen great success with our co-branded, Legal Sea Foods line and are excited to expand the offering further with these new outstanding restaurant-quality products. Our guests are going to flip over the Lemon Teriyaki Sauce. The Seafood Remoulade Sauce is amazing with crab cakes or as a spread on your salmon burger."

Legal Sea Foods July Launch Products Includes:

Lemon Pepper Seasoning

Cajun Seasoning

New England Seafood Seasoning

Malt Vinegar

Seafood Remoulade Sauce

Lemon Teriyaki Sauce

This year's holiday packaging showcases beautiful, hand-painted botanicals from our incredibly talented Creative Manager. Collections, such as the Cheese Pairing Collection and Classic Jam Collection, are assembled in boxes displaying original artwork, offering the ideal holiday gift.

"We can't forget about our Fine Home Keeping line," continues Somers. "Just in time for the holiday season, we're introducing our Sugar & Spice Fine Home Keeping that will include hand soap, hand lotion and soy candles. We're also expanding our Grapefruit Thyme and Coastal Breeze line with an all-purpose cleaner." Somers concludes, "from jam and queso to vinegars and pastas, we're very proud to announce this year's July Product Launch."

July 2019 Product Launch Includes:

Tillen Farms: Bloody Mary Olives and Rum Bada Bing Cherries

Bloody and Rum Bada Bing Cherries Montebello : Tricolor Fusilli, Maccheroni and Spinach Fettucine

Tricolor Fusilli, Maccheroni and Spinach Fettucine Napa Valley Naturals: Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, contains the "mother"

Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, contains the "mother" Legal Sea Foods: Lemon Pepper Seasoning, Cajun Seasoning, New England Seafood Seasoning, Malt Vinegar, Seafood Remoulade Sauce and Lemon Teriyaki Sauce

Lemon Pepper Seasoning, Cajun Seasoning, New England Seafood Seasoning, Malt Vinegar, Seafood Remoulade Sauce and Lemon Teriyaki Sauce Jelly: New England Cranberry Grape Jelly

New England Cranberry Grape Jelly Dressings: Bacon Vinaigrette and Cilantro Lime & Avocado Oil Dressing

Bacon Vinaigrette and Cilantro Lime & Avocado Oil Dressing Desserts: Lemon Fig Shortbread Square Mix and Caramel Apple Pie Waffle Cookie

Lemon Fig Shortbread Square Mix and Caramel Apple Pie Waffle Cookie Queso and Salsa: Bacon Queso and Apple Blueberry Salsa

Bacon Queso and Apple Blueberry Salsa Sauces and Rubs: Sriracha Horseradish Cream Sauce and Turkey Seasoning Rub

Sriracha Horseradish Cream Sauce and Turkey Seasoning Rub Syrups: Bourbon Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup (organic)

Bourbon Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup (organic) Fine Home Keeping: New seasonal scent, Sugar & Spice. Product line includes: hand lotion, hand soap and soy candle. New line of all-purpose cleaners. Scents include: Coastal Breeze and Grapefruit Thyme.

New seasonal scent, Sugar & Spice. Product line includes: hand lotion, hand soap and soy candle. New line of all-purpose cleaners. Scents include: Coastal Breeze and Grapefruit Thyme. Holiday Collection: Cheese Pairing Collection, Salsa Collection, Dessert Sauce Collection, Pepper Jelly Collection, Classic Jam Collection, Farmhouse Breakfast, Individual Wild Maine Blueberry Jam, Individual Holiday Jam, Cocktail Party, Grilling Collection, Blueberry Breakfast, Jam Tree, Mustard Tree and Sampler Collection.

About Stonewall Kitchen

Stonewall Kitchen is a leading specialty food producer headquartered in York, Maine. Founded in 1991 by partners Jonathan King and Jim Stott, the two established the Stonewall Kitchen brand by selling jams and jellies at local farmers' markets with a flavorful line of distinctive and high-quality products. Over time, they expanded the brand to include sauces, condiments, crackers and baking mixes, always focusing on innovative product development, beautiful packaging and exceptional guest service. Today, Stonewall Kitchen is the premier specialty foods platform in North America, home to a family of premium quality brands including the flagship Stonewall Kitchen brand; the Tillen Farms brand of pickled vegetables and cocktail cherries; the Napa Valley Naturals brand of olive oils, culinary oils, balsamic vinegars and wine vinegars; the Montebello brand of artisan organic pasta imported from Italy; and the Legal Sea Foods brand of restaurant-quality seafood sauces and condiments. The company boasts more than 6,000 wholesale accounts nationwide and internationally; a thriving catalog and online division; a cooking school and café in both York, Maine and Costa Mesa, California; and nine retail Company Stores throughout New England. As winners of 30 prestigious awards from the Specialty Food Association and the recipient of the coveted Outstanding Product Line Honors three times, Stonewall Kitchen is proud to be one of the most awarded specialty food companies in the country. For more information about Stonewall Kitchen, please visit: www.stonewallkitchen.com

For all press inquiries, please contact Margaux Maertens at 207.351.2713 or mmaertens@stonewallkitchen.com

Related Images

stonewall-kitchen-2019-july.jpg

Stonewall Kitchen 2019 July Product Launch

SOURCE Stonewall Kitchen, LLC

Related Links

https://www.stonewallkitchen.com

