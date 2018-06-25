Maine Specialty Food Producer Stonewall Kitchen Launches Over 30 New Products

YORK, Maine, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonewall Kitchen, award-winning specialty food manufacturer, marketer and retailer, announces its July 2018 Product Launch. The line-up includes a new scent in the Fine Home Keeping category, Ski Lodge, as well as a variety of baking mixes, jellies, sauces and more.

"We're so excited to announce our July 2018 Product Launch," says Janine Somers, director of marketing and DTC sales. "Once again, our in-house designers have worked their magic by reviving and updating a traditional Stonewall Kitchen botanical design to create beautiful holiday packaging. We're so fortunate to have an incredibly talented creative manager who designs original artwork for us, adding that unique and perfect touch to our holiday offering. In addition to our 2018 holiday collection, we have many other new products launching this July. After acquiring Tillen Farms in January, we're expanding the line and adding more products to the family! We're introducing three new Tillen Farms Olives – Garlic Jalapeño, Blue Cheese and Lemon Twist. Our baking mix line is also expanding wonderful flavors for the holiday season, including Chocolate Peppermint Fudge Mix, Holiday Bundt Cake Mix and Brownie Mix. They're delicious and easy to make, especially with the kiddos! From salad dressings, jellies and sauces to baking mixes, we're very proud of our July-launch lineup."

July 2018 Product Launch Includes:

Tillen Farms: Garlic Jalapeño, Lemon Twist and Blue Cheese Olives

Garlic Jalapeño, Lemon Twist and Blue Cheese Olives Salad Dressings: Chipotle Ranch and Country French Dressing

Chipotle Ranch and Country French Dressing Baking Mixes: Sea Salt Caramel Brownie, Maple Vanilla Doughnut, Chocolate Peppermint Brownie, Holiday Bundt Cake and Chocolate Peppermint Fudge

Sea Salt Caramel Brownie, Maple Vanilla Doughnut, Chocolate Peppermint Brownie, Holiday Bundt Cake and Chocolate Peppermint Fudge Jellies: Strawberry Lemonade and Hot Pepper Cranberry

Strawberry Lemonade and Hot Pepper Cranberry Sauces: Gochujang, Maple Shallot Teriyaki and Buffalo Wing

Gochujang, Maple Shallot Teriyaki and Buffalo Wing Confections: Chocolate Peppermint Bark

Chocolate Peppermint Bark Fine Home Keeping: New seasonal scent, Ski Lodge. Product line includes Dish Soap, Hand Lotion, Hand Soap and Soy Candle.

New seasonal scent, Ski Lodge. Product line includes Dish Soap, Hand Lotion, Hand Soap and Soy Candle. Holiday Gift Collection: Blueberry Breakfast, Cheese Pairing, Cocktail Party, Farmhouse Breakfast, Grilling, Sampler, Jam Tree, Mustard Tree, Wild Maine Blueberry Jam Box, Dessert Sauce Collection, Pepper Jelly Collection and Classic Jam Collection.

About Stonewall Kitchen

Stonewall Kitchen is a leading specialty food producer headquartered in York, Maine. Founded in 1991 by partners Jonathan King and Jim Stott, the two established themselves selling jams and jellies at local farmers' markets, fairs and festivals with their flavorful line of distinctive and high-quality food items. Over time, they expanded their product line to include sauces, condiments, dressings and baking mixes. Today, Stonewall Kitchen is known for its innovative product development, beautiful packaging, stunning retail spaces and exceptional customer service. It now boasts more than 6,000 wholesale accounts nationwide and internationally, thriving catalog and web divisions and 10 retail company stores along the East Coast. As the winner of 29 prestigious awards from the Specialty Food Association and the recipient of the coveted Outstanding Product Line Honors three times, Stonewall Kitchen is proud to be one of the most awarded specialty food companies in the country.

