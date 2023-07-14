MAINE TEAMSTERS CELEBRATE WORKER FREE SPEECH LEGISLATION

News provided by

Teamsters Local 340

14 Jul, 2023, 10:42 ET

New Law Bans Mandatory Captive Audience Meetings

AUGUSTA, Maine, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 340 is commending the signing of the Employee Free Speech Act (LD 1756) into state law by Maine Gov. Janet Mills. The legislation bans mandatory attendance at "captive audience" meetings – employer-held, closed-door gatherings where workers are forced under threat of termination to listen to lies and propaganda designed to dissuade them from organizing.

"We are grateful to State Senator Matthea Daughtry and State Representative Kristen Cloutier for sponsoring this bill, to all the state legislators that voted in favor of the bill, and to Gov. Mills for signing it into law," said Brett Miller, President of Local 340. "Captive audience meetings deploy the same fear and intimidation tactics used by authoritarian governments. We are thrilled that workers across the state can no longer be forced to listen to anti-union rhetoric in the workplace."

"Workers have the right to organize without being subject to intimidation from their employers," said Thomas G. Mari, Secretary-Treasurer of Joint Council 10 and President of Local 25. "States like Maine are leading the way in enacting pro-worker laws like banning mandatory attendance at captive audience meetings. This much-needed legislation protects workers' right to skip out on employer led anti-union propaganda sessions and return to their regular work duties."

Similar legislation has been enacted into law in Oregon, Minnesota, and Connecticut. In New York, a ban on mandatory captive audience meetings is awaiting approval from Gov. Kathy Hochul and in California, the same ban has made it out of Committee in the State Assembly and is awaiting a floor vote.

Chartered in 1937, Teamsters Local 340 represents nearly 4,000 members in bargaining units across the state of Maine, including municipal employees, police, firefighters, and freight workers. For more information, visit teamsterslocal340.org.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
 [email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 340

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.