Maine Website Design Company Announces New Florida Location

FORT MYERS, Fla., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonderful Websites & SEO, a leading web design and digital marketing firm based in Kennebunk, Maine, is excited to announce the opening of its second location in Fort Myers, Florida. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's 15-year journey of providing exceptional custom WordPress websites, search engine optimization (SEO), and Google Ads management services.

A Legacy of Excellence: Maine Web Design Company Expands

Founded and led by CEO Chris Moreno, Wonderful Websites & SEO has built a stellar reputation in the web design industry. The company's commitment to excellence is evident in its impressive portfolio and the 89 five-star Google Reviews it has garnered from satisfied clients. Remarkably, the company has never received a review of less than five stars, a testament to its dedication to client satisfaction and quality service.

"Our expansion into Fort Myers is an exciting development for our team," said Chris Moreno. "We have always been passionate about helping small businesses grow by enhancing their online presence. By opening a new location in Florida, we can extend our expertise in custom website design and SEO to a broader audience, ensuring more businesses can benefit from our top-notch services."

Fort Myers Website Design: Meeting Local Business Needs

The decision to open a second location in Fort Myers aligns with the company's vision of growth and adaptability in an ever-evolving digital landscape. Despite the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence and digital marketing, Wonderful Websites & SEO remains optimistic about the future. "The digital landscape is constantly changing, but one thing remains constant: the need for businesses to attract customers. Our mission is to help small businesses succeed, and we believe there will always be a demand for our services, regardless of the technological changes ahead," Moreno added.

Wonderful Websites & SEO's Fort Myers location will offer the same comprehensive suite of services that have made it a trusted name in Maine. Businesses in Fort Myers can now benefit from the company's expertise in web design, ensuring their online presence is not only visually appealing but also highly functional and user-friendly. Additionally, the company's Fort Myers SEO services are designed to improve website visibility on search engines, driving more organic traffic and potential customers to their clients' websites.

Maine Website Design Meets Florida Website Design

As a leading Maine web design company, Wonderful Websites & SEO understands the unique challenges that small businesses face in today's competitive market. The company's approach to website design is customized to meet the specific needs of each client, ensuring that every website is a true reflection of the client's brand and business goals. Their Fort Myers web design services will be no different, offering local businesses the opportunity to enhance their online presence with custom solutions tailored to their needs.

Expertise in Search Engine Optimization: Fort Myers SEO Company

Moreover, the company's expertise in search engine optimization is second to none. As a reputable Fort Myers search engine optimization company, Wonderful Websites and SEO employs the latest SEO strategies to ensure that their clients' websites rank high on search engine results pages. This increased visibility leads to higher website traffic, more leads, and ultimately, more customers for their clients. Moreno gives full credit to the Wonderful Websites team for this.



"They are an incredibly talented group of people who have made all this possible. Without them, none of our success would be possible," according to Moreno.

Celebrating the Launch: Special Promotions for Fort Myers

To celebrate the opening of their new location, Wonderful Websites and SEO is offering special promotional packages for new clients in Fort Myers. These packages are designed to provide businesses with a comprehensive digital marketing solution that includes web design, SEO, and Google Ads management, all at a competitive price.

"We are committed to helping businesses in Fort Myers thrive online," said Moreno. "Our new location allows us to bring our proven strategies and exceptional service to a new market, and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead."

For more information about Wonderful Websites & SEO, please visit their website at www.wonderfulwebsites.com or contact their Maine office at (207) 332-3306 or their Fort Myers office at (239) 292-5674.

