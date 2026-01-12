Maine Website Designer Sees AI Changing the Digital Marketing Landscape

KENNEBUNK, Maine, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence continues to rapidly transform the digital economy, long-standing U.S.–based agency Wonderful Websites & SEO is stepping into its 17th year in business with a renewed focus on helping small businesses navigate a fast-shifting landscape.

Wonderful Websites & SEO specializes in custom WordPress websites and Local Search Engine Optimization (SEO).

Founded by digital marketer Chris Moreno, the firm has grown into a respected multi-location agency with clients across the United States and Canada. The company specializes in custom WordPress websites, local search engine optimization (SEO), social media management, and paid advertising on Google and Facebook—services Moreno describes as "the core four" since day one.

What makes the milestone notable is the rarity: most digital marketing agencies never make it past their first three years, let alone thrive across nearly two decades of platform shifts, Google algorithm changes, and evolving technology.

"We're entering our 17th year in business," said Moreno. "We've earned over 100 five-star Google reviews, and to this day nobody has ever left us a review under five stars. But more importantly, we've stayed consistent in what we do best—bringing customers to small businesses."

AI: The Elephant in the Room for Small Business

Moreno says the industry is currently undergoing its most dramatic transformation since the rise of search advertising in the early 2000s.

"The elephant in the room is artificial intelligence," he noted. "Everyone has a different opinion of it, but at the very least it's changing the market for small business dramatically—and therefore it's changing the environment for marketing agencies like us."

Moreno believes the next three to five years will reveal how deep the impact will be.

"Businesses are going to be blown away by what AI can do to make their lives easier—emails, admin tasks, spreadsheets, calls, meetings. But AI also introduces a wave of tools and services that aren't ready for prime time. We see our role as helping small businesses make good decisions about what's worth adopting and what's not."

Moreno says Wonderful Websites is already fielding calls from long-time clients seeking direction.

"We work with over 300 small businesses, and many have been with us for a decade or more. We've become a trusted advisor. When AI hits their industry, we're usually their first call."

A People-First Philosophy in a Tech-Heavy Sector

Asked what he attributes the company's longevity to, Moreno doesn't credit software, algorithms, or product innovation. Instead, he points to his team.

"The team I've put together I would put against any agency in the country," he said. "I was inspired years ago by the show The Profit and its focus on people, product and process—with people being the most important. From that moment on, I only hired the very best."

That philosophy has shaped the firm's operations, but it also influences client relationships.

Moreno says many clients arrive after "being battered and bruised" by experiences elsewhere—locked into long contracts, underserved, or left with weak results.

"We relieve that pain," he explained. "We return calls and emails promptly. We do what we say we're going to do. And we produce results."

The agency employs 23 team members and maintains a no-contract policy, requiring the firm to earn its retention month after month.

"Our retention rate is ridiculous," Moreno said. "If you deliver results, you never need to worry about people leaving."

Marketing in an Uncertain Economy

With economic uncertainty leading many businesses to rethink their spending, Moreno says cutting marketing is often counterproductive.

"Most marketers and business coaches will tell you that marketing and advertising is the last thing you should cut—even though it's often the first," he said. "But when we're generating leads, calls, and new customers, we become their lifeline for growth."

Looking Ahead

Despite rapid technological change, Moreno remains bullish on the digital space and on the future of small business marketing.

"There will always be demand for an agency that understands technology and can generate customers," he said. "We're excited for what AI will unlock—and for helping small businesses use it intelligently."

Media Contact:

Emma Edmonds

865-438-8866

[email protected]

SOURCE Wonderful Websites & SEO, LLC