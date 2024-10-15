MaineGeneral Health in the US selects Sectra's enterprise imaging SaaS to help radiologists improve diagnostic speed despite growing demands

LINKÖPING, Sweden and SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will provide US healthcare provider MaineGeneral Health its enterprise imaging as a fully hosted public cloud service, Sectra One Cloud. The comprehensive solution will provide radiologists diagnostic speed while the service enhances security and scalability.

"We're excited to implement Sectra's advanced enterprise imaging solution," says Mark St. John, CIO at MaineGeneral Health. "The system also has the potential to replace some of what we currently use for other specialties, including cardiology, oncology and pathology. Sectra has an excellent reputation for service, reliability, and continuously improving their products and services."

Based in Augusta, MaineGeneral Health serves central Maine through a network of hospitals and outpatient facilities. In September 2024, they signed a 5-year agreement for Sectra One Cloud, and will utilize the modules for radiology and breast imaging, as well as the vendor-neutral archive (VNA). MaineGeneral Health performs approximately 200,000 exams annually.

"Radiologists everywhere face high demands and need solutions that help maintain diagnostic speed. That speed isn't just about how quickly images load. It's also about system reliability, having advanced clinical tools at your fingertips, and features that ensure each case is read by the right person at the right time. Sectra One Cloud addresses these needs, helping MaineGeneral optimize workflows and support their mission of delivering excellent healthcare," says Isaac Zaworski, President of Sectra, Inc.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

About MaineGeneral Health

MaineGeneral Health is an integrated, not-for-profit health care system that provides a wide range of services throughout central Maine's Kennebec Valley. MaineGeneral's 198-bed, state-of-the-art hospital in Augusta—the Alfond Center for Health—opened in 2013. In 2014, MaineGeneral completed renovations to transform its Waterville Campus—the Thayer Center for Health—into the largest comprehensive outpatient center in the state. The health care system includes a regional cancer center; primary care and specialty physician practices; long term care facilities; rehabilitation; home health care and hospice services; specialized care for people with memory loss; and community outreach programs. MaineGeneral has earned recognition for achieving high levels of patient care and safety by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. To learn more go to www.mainegeneral.org.

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2023/2024 fiscal year totaled SEK 2,964 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, 46 (0) 705 23 52 27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, 46 (0)708 23 56 10

