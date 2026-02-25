mainelove Announces Strategic Expansion Following Breakout First Year, Backed by Industry-Leading Sales Team

Central to this next phase of growth is the buildout of a best-in-class sales organization, assembled to support both new market entry and long-term retail partnerships.

mainelove's sales efforts are led by co-founder John Violette, a respected sales leader with a proven track record of scaling brands and building high-performing teams. Under his leadership, mainelove has recruited top-tier sales talent, including:

Lauren Ault, who brings extensive distributor and market expertise from Pine State Trading Company and Palm Bay International, and in her role at mainelove leads regional sales and brand expansion across Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts, partnering closely with distributors, key accounts, and internal teams to ensure consistent execution and sustainable growth.

Konrad Kosztyla, who adds significant regional strength to the team, has a proven history of driving growth for iconic brands such as Saratoga, Poland Spring, Mountain Valley, and Pure Life through expanded distribution, strategic gap-closing, and increased brand visibility throughout New England.

Together, the team brings deep industry expertise, strong retailer relationships, and a shared focus on disciplined, sustainable growth.

"From day one, we knew that the team behind this brand was just as important as the quality of mainelove's water," said Jen Millard, CEO and co-founder. "Bringing on a sales team of this caliber – led by John - allows us to enter new markets with confidence while continuing to serve our retail partners at the highest level."

Already licensed in 21 states, mainelove scaled from a local Maine brand to being carried in over 500 retail doors across the state, a milestone that validated both the product and the brand's resonance with consumers. The expansion into Boston and Massachusetts builds on that momentum, while Florida is already positioned as a key Year Two market.

"Our success in Maine gave us a strong foundation," added John Violette. "Now we're focused on replicating that success in new regions – through thoughtful connection with each community, we are strategically entering each market with a talented team in place."

With experienced sales leadership, strong retail demand, and a clear expansion roadmap, mainelove enters its second year positioned for continued growth while staying true to its roots.

About mainelove:

mainelove is a Maine-born canned water company committed to sharing the state's unparalleled natural purity with the world. Sourced from the pristine Sebago Lake and sustainably packaged, mainelove delivers crisp, refreshing water that reflects the spirit, beauty, and simplicity of Maine. Founded by 12th-generation Mainers, mainelove brings together deep local roots, responsible stewardship, and a passion for elevating Maine's natural resources.

