Maine's First Utility-Scale Battery Energy Storage System Now Online

Plus Power's 175 MW / 350 MWh facility is now the largest of its kind in New England, and

will help strengthen the reliability of the regional grid

GORHAM, Maine, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a ribbon cutting today, Plus Power announced it is now operating its Cross Town Energy Storage facility in Gorham, Maine. Cross Town is the state's first utility-scale standalone battery energy storage system, and the largest of its kind on the ISO New England grid.

This utility-scale battery project absorbs excess energy when customer demand is lower and stores it for use during times of peak demand. As such, it will help balance intermittent energy resources, enhance power reliability and efficiency, and mitigate energy price spikes.

Plus Power's Cross Town Energy Storage in Gorham, Maine

"Today, Maine welcomed the largest energy storage project of its kind in New England, delivering real cost savings and reliable power for Maine," said Governor Janet Mills. "This project will help lower electricity costs by reducing the need for costly fossil fuels when the grid is strained, as we've seen during recent extreme cold weather. I congratulate the Town of Gorham and Plus Power on this significant achievement that will deliver lasting savings and reliability for Maine people."

Maine's leadership on battery storage policies led Plus Power to invest in Gorham and build this 175 MW / 350 MWh resource, which will support the state's goal to deploy 400 MW of battery energy storage by 2030. Batteries like Cross Town also enable the integration of higher penetrations of variable renewable energy, supporting Maine's goal for 90 percent of its electricity sales to be from renewable sources by 2030, and 100 percent by 2040.

Located on roughly 5 acres of land, Cross Town interconnects adjacent to Central Maine Power's 115kV Moshers substation, where the transmission grid is particularly congested. The facility's location enables it to ease congestion and facilitate the use of wind power from Northern Maine to meet demand in Southern Maine and Boston.

Cross Town will also help ISO New England make up for the power capacity lost by retiring gas and other power plants.

"Plus Power is proud to operate another landmark facility in New England and further strengthen power reliability in the region," said Naveen Abraham, chief executive officer of Plus Power. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with ISO New England as our facilities demonstrate the unique capabilities of battery energy storage systems."

Cross Town features 156 units of Sungrow's flagship PowerTitan battery energy storage system, which are well suited for peak performance in Maine's dynamic climate. Plus Power worked with Maine-based Cianbro Corporation on engineering, procurement, and construction of the facility.

Cross Town is Plus Power's second battery energy storage project in New England. Its 150 MW / 300 MWh Cranberry Point Energy Storage in Carver, Massachusetts came online in spring 2025, and supported ISO New England during a heat-driven scarcity event on June 24. Demand was 200 MW higher than the forecasted peak for the day, pushing prices to $1,110/MWh, more than double the average daily price. Cranberry Point was 100% available and provided critical energy to the grid when ISO-NE requested it through its generation dispatch system.

Cross Town and Cranberry Point were also 100% available and at full capacity during the recent Winter Storm Fern, providing critical reinforcements to ISO New England and helping maintain power for its customers through bitter cold. As the region continues to face extreme weather, Cross Town and Cranberry Point will play a crucial role in maintaining reliable power and controlling costs.

About Plus Power

The Plus Power team is accelerating the deployment of transmission-connected battery energy storage throughout the United States. Plus Power develops, owns, and operates standalone battery energy storage systems that provide capacity, energy, and ancillary services, enabling the rapid integration of renewable generation resources.

The company's portfolio includes 11 GW of projects in more than 20 states. It owns nine operating facilities located in Arizona, Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, and Texas that total 1,650 MW / 4,150 MWh. Headquartered near Houston, with offices in San Francisco, Chicago, and Palm Beach Gardens, Plus Power operates at the nexus of energy, technology, and finance.

For more information, visit www.pluspower.com.

