Maine's Largest Law Firms Join Forces with Maine Law to Launch Groundbreaking Legal Diversity Initiative

PORTLAND, Maine, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their shared commitment to diversity and inclusion, three of Maine's largest law firms, Bernstein Shur, Pierce Atwood, and Verrill, have joined forces with the University of Maine School of Law (Maine Law) to launch the Maine Diversity Summer Associate Program. This unique initiative will focus on building a diverse legal community in Maine by attracting a diverse pool of first-year law students (1Ls) from across the country for a ten-week paid summer internship in 2020 at one of the three participating law firms.

The six first-year law students accepted to the program will have the opportunity to experience legal practice and life in Maine, participate in professional development programs, and build their social and business networks within the three firms and the larger legal community. The ultimate goal of this initiative is to build a stronger, more diverse community of legal professionals in Maine.

A workforce comprised of professionals with different backgrounds, perspectives, experiences, and talents is not only essential to growth and stability, but also critical to providing outstanding client service and a better work environment for attorneys and staff.

Maine Law Interim Dean Dmitry Bam said, "We are thrilled to partner with Bernstein Shur, Pierce Atwood, and Verrill on this exciting new initiative. As the only law school in the state, Maine Law is guided by a long-standing commitment to diversity and public service. Initiatives like this and our PreLaw Undergraduate Scholars Program help achieve diversity in the legal profession and ensure that the path to a legal education is accessible to all individuals."

The three firms will collaborate throughout the program's solicitation, selection, and implementation process. Maine Law will work with the firms to create opportunities for the students to connect with the greater Maine legal community and with the law school's current students and PreLaw Undergraduate Scholars.

Applications for the program will be accepted starting December 15, 2019, and candidate interviews will occur in February with final selections made by early March. Please click here for more information about the program and for instructions on how to apply.

