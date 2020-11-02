Mainetti Group Announces Partnership With UBQ

KEASBEY, N.J., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global retail solutions provider Mainetti announced its partnership with UBQ Materials Ltd. to introduce the new standard for product innovation and sustainability in the fashion industry. The alliance leverages UBQ's patented thermoplastic to create sustainable products using climate positive raw material for retailers worldwide.

"Just as we pioneered hanger and plastics recycling, having introduced sustainable supply chain solutions for customers nearly six decades ago, Mainetti is proud to be driving meaningful change with this new, innovative offering," explained Roberto Peruzzo, CEO, Mainetti. "UBQ's best-in-class technology, paired with our global footprint as the leading retail solutions provider, will allow us to help the fashion industry revolutionize sustainable practices and have a lasting impact on the planet."

UBQ's proprietary process converts residual household waste into a sustainable bio-based substitute for oil-based plastics. By diverting landfill-destined waste, UBQ's technology helps prevent methane emissions, ground water contamination and other social and environmental harms associated with the proliferation of landfills, all while creating a novel raw material with climate-positive impact. The development of Mainetti garment hangers containing UBQ™ material has resulted in hangers with a significantly reduced carbon footprint. These sustainable products are currently pending Cradle-to-Cradle (C2C)™ certification.

"Industries like retail and fashion are ripe to lead sustainable change," stated Jack Bigio, Co-Founder and CEO, UBQ Materials Israel. "It is easy to overlook the impact of a hanger, but when we zoom out, we understand that hangers are the common denominator across all brands, across the globe. The beauty of manufacturing products with a climate positive material such as UBQ™ is the ability to significantly impact carbon footprints while leaving no impact on consumers' experience."

With billions of hangers produced globally each year, the impact that this retail mainstay alone can have on the environment is significant. Mainetti's exclusive collaboration with UBQ for hangers offers brands across the fashion and retail industries a cost-effective method to significantly reduce their carbon footprint and a new way to put action towards the current waste crisis. It also provides these brands with another route to connecting with consumer audiences who are armed with information and whose buying habits are an extension of their own environmental values.

"The fashion industry is receiving a lot of attention for its contributions to pollution and climate change," said Marc Abeles, Global Marketing Director, Mainetti. "Together with UBQ, we are empowering our clients to do something about the important issues that experts, decision makers and consumers alike are concerned about right now. By providing products such as our innovative, sustainable hangers, we enable retailers and brands to design more responsibly and achieve their sustainability objectives.

The new exclusive collection of sustainable products is available globally via Mainetti. For more information, visit www.mainetti.com.

About Mainetti

Mainetti Group is the worldwide leader in innovative, sustainable, full-service solutions for the retail industry. Mainetti is known for its superior quality, customer service and global footprint. Sixty years ago, Mainetti pioneered garment hanger recycling, introducing sustainability practices that continue to lead the industry. The company also operates extensive reuse programs, redistributing hangers for reintroduction into the supply chain through its global network of companies. More recently Mainetti has developed a global packaging, labels and RFID ticketing business which is growing rapidly. Mainetti is a trusted partner to the world's most respected and well-known retail and apparel brands and supplies all sectors of the market. Mainetti is privately owned and operates in more than 52 locations around the world. Please visit www.mainetti.com for more information.

About UBQ Materials

The Most Climate Positive Thermoplastic Material on the Market.

UBQ Materials Ltd. has developed an advanced conversion technology, patenting the world's first bio-based material (UBQ™) made entirely of unsorted household waste; a revolutionary way to divert municipal solid waste from landfills and transform it into a sustainable substitute for oil-based plastics. With a climate positive impact and a cost-competitive price, UBQ™ replaces current linear economy models with circular ones, eliminating the need for landfills, preventing greenhouse gases and other harmful residuals while conserving finite resources for future generations. UBQ is a recent recipient of the 2020 Innovation Forum – Future of Plastics Award and a finalist for the ChemWeek Sustainability Award. Learn more about UBQ Materials by visiting www.ubqmaterials.com.

