Mainetti Group Launches New Line Of Protective Solutions For Safer Work Environments

KEASBEY, N.J., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global retail solutions provider Mainetti announces its new line of personal protective equipment designed to help customers in their efforts to mitigate COVID-19 risks. Mainetti Care features a range of equipment and products that enable businesses to operate safely and is now available to customers around the world.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, retailers and consumers alike are concerned about their health and safety as businesses continue to reopen. Mainetti Care features innovative solutions for workspaces, communities, and schools. This new portfolio includes personal protective equipment such as retail and office partitions, temperature reading devices, digital thermometers, respirators, 3-ply face masks, face shields, hand sanitizer, and disposable gloves. In addition to supplying businesses the equipment they need to get back to work, Mainetti Care products are available for private labeling and may be sold directly to consumers through a variety of retail channels.

"Our new Mainetti Care line makes it easier for our clients to resume business operations safely as they adapt to the 'new normal' working environment," stated Roberto Peruzzo, CEO, Mainetti Group. "We are always innovating to provide customers with the most efficient and accessible retail solutions. We recognize the challenges that many retailers are currently facing and we're proud to be able to offer new resources that help meet those needs."

Mainetti's safety partitions are a quick and effective solution for businesses as they reopen offices, stores and shared workspaces. They can be assembled in seconds, and acts as an effective barrier between people, preventing the spread of germs.

Mainetti has leveraged state-of-the-art data and technology to deliver innovative temperature reading devices that create a contactless experience when entering the workplace or retail environment. The station can be set up in seconds and provides a safe method to screen employees and guests, without the need to share hand-held thermometers.

To commemorate the launch of Mainetti Care in the United States, the company has donated essential products from this new line to organizations and communities in need across the country, including Lincoln Elementary School in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ, the Closter Volunteer Ambulance Corps & Rescue Corps, The Immaculate Heart of Mary Elementary School and Veterans Restoration Quarters.

The Mainetti Care range of products and offerings varieties by market; contact information can be found online at www.mainetti.com.

About Mainetti

Mainetti Group is the worldwide leader in innovative, sustainable, full-service solutions for the retail industry. Mainetti is known for its superior quality, customer service and global footprint. Sixty years ago, Mainetti pioneered garment hanger recycling, introducing sustainability practices that continue to lead the industry. The company also operates extensive reuse programs, redistributing hangers for reintroduction into the supply chain through its global network of companies. More recently Mainetti has developed a global packaging, labels and RFID ticketing business which is growing rapidly. Mainetti is a trusted partner to the world's most respected and well-known retail and apparel brands and supplies all sectors of the market. Mainetti is privately owned and operates in more than 52 locations around the world. Please visit www.mainetti.com for more information.

