Mainetti Launches Innovative Paperform Hangers

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mainetti presents the Paperform Hanger range, offering retailers a sustainable and renewable addition to its portfolio of hangers. Made from recycled paper, and steel upon request, the hanger is completely plastic-free and is fully recyclable. The innovative range is offered in various hanger styles created by the supply chain solutions leader.

Mainetti’s Paperform Hangers

Mainetti focuses on product innovation with design front of mind. Mainetti's Paperform Hangers boast exceptional functional and mechanical capabilities, while using a special high-performance recycled paper in place of plastic.

The range was developed over a period of two years, requiring considerable investment and securing three international patents. The production employs unique machinery and processing in a system that is owned entirely by Mainetti.

Paperform Hangers are available globally, and are valid for both transport and display. Retail partners can dispose of the product in an 100% eco-friendly way through domestic recycling systems at the end of its life.

Jeffrey Hsu, Mainetti's Global Head - Hangers comments, "We're thrilled to be launching our Mainetti Paperform Hanger range. We pride ourselves on bringing products to market that are innovative and sustainable. Paperform Hangers combine our signature designs with renewable materials, creating natural products that are fully recyclable. In 1961, Mainetti introduced plastic hangers as alternatives to traditional wooden hangers. We are proud to be offering this next breakthrough in design and function. Mainetti is committed to offering our customers the widest choice of sustainable packaging and retail solutions in the market."

Mainetti Paperform Hangers are part of a long history of innovation at the company. Forty years ago, Mainetti introduced its industry-leading reuse and recycling system for garment hangers. Today, Mainetti offers this program to its global retail partners and has 30 Reuse and Recycling Centers worldwide.

About Mainetti

For sixty years, Mainetti has been a trusted partner to the world's most respected and well-known retail and apparel brands. Our 6,000 employees in 90 locations on 6 continents deliver innovative and sustainable solutions for our customers every day.

As the largest hanger company in the world, the name Mainetti is synonymous with superior quality and exceptional service. Mainetti pioneered garment hanger reuse and recycling, introducing circular practices that continue to lead the industry.

Mainetti's diversified portfolio includes Packaging, Branding, Supply Chain, Intelligent (RFID), and Health and Safety Solutions. The company provides the world first closed loop recycling initiative, Mainetti Polyloop, to some of the largest retailers internationally.

Mainetti is a proud Member of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and has committed to being Carbon Neutral in their operations.

Please visit www.mainetti.com for more information.

