Mainetti signs strategic distributor agreement with Kingfa

HONG KONG, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mainetti Group ("Mainetti" or the "Company"), the leading global retail solutions provider, is pleased to announce a strategic distributor agreement with Kingfa Science & Technology Co Ltd (stock code: 600143.SS) ("Kingfa"), one of the largest personal protective equipment (PPE) suppliers in the world. The new agreement will enable Mainetti to support the stable supply of PPE to major markets around the world.

Since 2020, Mainetti - under the MainettiCare brand - has been supplying high-quality PPE to businesses around the world to safeguard their employees, customers, and communities. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact businesses everywhere, this strategic agreement will support the quick deployment of high-quality PPE products, including masks, gloves, gowns and sanitizers, distributed by MainettiCare, around the world.

As part of its long-standing commitment to quality, Mainetti has also engaged Intertek Group, an international company specializing in quality assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services, as its global compliance partner to safeguard the quality and national standards requirements of all PPE products sold under MainettiCare.

Leveraging Mainetti's established global supply chain network, the partnership will complement Mainetti and Kingfa's existing sales offices while expediting delivery times and border clearance.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Mainetti to further expand the geographic reach of our products, especially in areas that complement our own sales network. As the world continue to fight COVID-19, it has never been more important to expand the availability of critical PPE products," said Terry Zhai, General Manager of Marketing Center of Kingfa.

Mr. Paul Tai, Regional Director of the Far East & Global Head of MainettiCare, said, "The resurgence of the pandemic means that demand for PPE worldwide is overwhelming. As many businesses face ongoing challenges to maintain their operations under the current operating environment, our collaboration with Kingfa will ensure a stable supply of protective equipment and a wider range for PPE products in our communities. Looking beyond the pandemic, PPE products will remain a common consumer product. This strategic alliance will also open up private branding opportunities for our customers by providing direct access to ODM manufacturing capabilities for a full-range of PPE products, backed by a reliable, efficient and integrated supply chain."

For more information about the MainettiCare line of PPE solutions, please visit www.mainetti.com.

About Mainetti

For sixty years, Mainetti has been a trusted partner to the world's most respected and well-known retail and apparel brands. Our 6,000 employees in 90 locations on 6 continents come to work every day with a mission to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions for our customers.

As the largest hanger company in the world, the name Mainetti is synonymous with superior quality and exceptional service. Mainetti pioneered garment hanger reuse and recycling, introducing sustainability practices that continue to lead the industry.

Over the past several years, we have diversified our portfolio to include Packaging (Flexible and Structural), Branding and Intelligent (RFID) Solutions businesses, and in 2020, we introduced a line of Health and Safety products that help customers in their efforts to mitigate COVID-19 risks. We are proud of our full supply chain process, using innovative materials to create products with less energy and more renewable sources every year.

As of December 2020, Mainetti is a proud Member of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, working with the world's leading and most influential organizations to accelerate the global transition to a circular economy.

Please visit www.mainetti.com for more information.

