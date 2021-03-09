Mainetti's NextLevel RFID Intelligent Solutions Help Retailers Future-Proof their Businesses

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mainetti, the leading global retail solutions provider, announces NextLevel RFID, an Intelligent Solution designed to help retailers around the world increase profitability and improve the customer experience. NextLevel RFID simplifies omnichannel processes while moving the focus back where it belongs, to the customer.

While retailers have always understood the need to enhance visibility into their supply chains, the global pandemic has made having an accurate accounting of inventory imperative for businesses to remain competitive. Mainetti's NextLevel RFID provides unified inventory across the entire supply chain, following a single item in near real time.

"Customer loyalty is fleeting," said Alan Tamny, Mainetti's Global GM for Intelligent Solutions. "No longer will customers put up with out of stocks, difficult to find products or frustrating shopping experiences when they can turn to large e-commerce providers who can have a similar product delivered sometimes in hours. Mainetti's solution assures that customers receive the item they want, when and where they want it."

Mainetti has made significant investments in innovation and technology, including the acquisition of The Star Group and Reca Group (now combined as Reca Mainetti), premium trim and labels companies capable of delivering RFID Intelligent Labels to the source of manufacture. Additionally, Mainetti has become the largest investor in Retail Reload, a SaaS software solution which offers not only inventory accuracy but a captivating experience for the connected consumer. Mainetti's proven global network and supply chain resources provide their customers with a complete end-to-end solution from RFID labels, software and hardware to the service and support they provide today.

"Working with the world's largest apparel brands and retailers has given Mainetti unique insight into the needs of the industry," said Roberto Peruzzo, CEO, Mainetti. "Our customers rely on us to continually innovate and help them grow their businesses to assure profitability for today and tomorrow. NextLevel RFID provides a comprehensive solution for our global customers to do just that."

About Mainetti

For sixty years, Mainetti has been a trusted partner to the world's most respected and well-known retail and apparel brands. Our 6,000 employees in 90 locations on 6 continents come to work every day with a mission to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions for our customers.

As the largest hanger company in the world, the name Mainetti is synonymous with superior quality and exceptional service. Mainetti pioneered garment hanger reuse and recycling, introducing sustainability practices that continue to lead the industry.

Mainetti's diversified portfolio includes Packaging, Branding, Supply Chain, and Intelligent (RFID) Solutions, and in 2020, we introduced a line of Health and Safety products that help customers in their efforts to mitigate Covid-19 risks. Our holistic supply chain process uses innovative materials to create products with less energy and more renewable sources every year.

Mainetti is a proud Member of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, working with the world's leading and most influential organizations to accelerate the global transition to a circular economy.

Please visit www.mainetti.com for more information.

