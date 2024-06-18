MAINGEAR Drops New ML-16 Gaming Laptops Packed with Desktop-Like Gaming Performance

Powered by Intel Core Ultra Processors and RTX 40-Series GPUs, ML-16 Laptops from MAINGEAR Deliver Unmatched Gaming and Creative Capabilities

WARREN, N.J., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAINGEAR , the leader in premium-quality, high-performance gaming PCs, today unveiled its all-new 16-inch ML-16 series of gaming laptops designed to deliver next-level productivity and gaming performance at home and on the go. Collaboratively engineered for impressive speed, seamless multitasking, and long-lasting battery life, ML-16 laptops from MAINGEAR are equipped with the all-new and highly efficient Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 (155H) processor and NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 4060 or 4070 Mobile GPUs.

MAINGEAR ML-16 Gaming Laptop

The ML-16 series is built for gamers who demand peak performance and mobility without compromising on either. Equipped with the latest, premium mobile 28-watt processors from Intel and a powerful cooling system, ML-16 laptops ensure optimal reliability even with intense CPU loads, allowing gamers to push them hard without reaching their limits. With a large 80-Wh battery, the ML-16 offers hours of uninterrupted productivity. At the same time, a dedicated turbo mode allows users to select between three power modes, providing enhanced flexibility for different use scenarios.

The 16-inch QHD (2560×1600) 240Hz display is optimized for both gaming and creative tasks, featuring a 16:10 aspect ratio and NVIDIA Dynamic Display Switching technology that intelligently alternates between integrated Intel® Arc™ graphics and the dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-series Mobile GPU. This ensures peak performance and power efficiency regardless of the application.

A true gaming PC, inside and out, the ML-16 boasts an RGB keyboard, a number pad, and a large touchpad for tactile precision. The sleek and durable aluminum external panels add a premium feel to the laptop, making it both stylish and durable. Additionally, built-in Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 offer blazing-fast connectivity to networks and wireless accessories, while the integrated HD webcam with Windows Hello support ensures easy and secure logins. Boasting both form and function, every ML-16 is packed full of essential ports, including a Thunderbolt 4 port with PD, a USB-C port with Display Alt Mode, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 type-A ports, a LAN port, an HDMI output, microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm combo jack.

As with all MAINGEAR gaming PCs, customization is key – and the ML-16 can be configured exactly as you want it, offering a choice between the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 or 4060 Mobile GPUs, and up to dual 4TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 SSDs and 64GB of dual-channel DDR5 memory. MAINGEAR also offers unparalleled personalization by allowing users to add customized artwork and designs to their laptop lids. ML-16 laptops can be ordered with pre-selected designs with matching wallpapers or can be customized with any art that customers desire.

Starting at $1,869, the ML-16 laptops are the perfect solution for gamers who demand high performance in a sleek and portable package.

"These new ML-16 laptops are a big upgrade from past models," said Wallace Santos, CEO of MAINGEAR. "Working with Clevo, we've boosted performance, reliability, portability, and overall value, without compromising in any category. The ML-16 is perfect for gamers and creators, and serves as a reflection of MAINGEAR's commitment to delivering the industry's best PC gaming experience."

To celebrate the release of the new ML-16 laptops, the first 50 units sold will be part of a limited launch edition and will feature a specially designed lid and wallpaper, and include a custom IP67-rated waterproof, lockable hard case at no extra charge.

As with all MAINGEAR products, every component in the ML-16 series is meticulously selected and rigorously tested for maximum compatibility, reliability, and performance. All systems undergo extensive quality assurance checks to uphold MAINGEAR's commitment to excellence. Each ML-16 laptop is backed by a standard one-year warranty and access to MAINGEAR's award-winning lifetime support.

For more information about the ML-16 series and to customize your own, please visit https://maingear.com/ml-16/ .

About MAINGEAR:

MAINGEAR is a leader in high-performance gaming and workstation PCs. With a passion for building the best computers, MAINGEAR continues to set the standard and drive innovation within the industry. MAINGEAR aims to create the ultimate gaming experience through superior products and exceptional service.

Note: Product specifications and offerings may be subject to change. All trademarks, service marks, or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Michael Farino

Lightspeed PR/M

[email protected]

949-346-1984

SOURCE MAINGEAR