MAINGEAR Launches ZERO Series Gaming PCs with Hidden Motherboard Cables

Produced in collaboration with MSI, MAINGEAR ZERO Gaming PCs are first to market with off-the-shelf hardware equipped with MAINGEAR's MG-RC rear connection spec for hidden motherboard cables

WARREN, N.J., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the resounding success of its ZERO Limited Edition drop, MAINGEAR proudly unveils the ZERO Series , marking a new chapter in ultra-clean gaming PC aesthetics. Embracing the ethos of performance, minimalism, and accessibility, the ZERO Series, starting at $1,399 MSRP, brings MAINGEAR's signature MG-RC technology to a broader audience.

Contributing to the overall design aesthetic of the ZERO Series is MAINGEAR's groundbreaking MG-RC (MAINGEAR Rear Connection) technology, redefining cable management for sleek and efficient system designs. This innovation ensures not only a visually stunning chassis interior, free of motherboard cable clutter but also optimal airflow and simplified upgrades, setting a new standard in PC aesthetics and performance.

The ZERO Series features MSI's MAG Pano M100 PZ MATX chassis that is factory-designed to support MG-RC-equipped motherboards, combining elegance with functionality seamlessly. These PCs are also exclusively equipped with MSI Project Zero motherboards featuring MG-RC rear connectors, and represent a true partnership of leading-edge hardware and design excellence while reinventing the way gaming PCs are manufactured.

Just like MAINGEAR's popular MG-1 and North Series gaming PCs, the ZERO Series provides a diverse selection of pre-configured specifications, catering to every gamer's unique requirements and preferences. Ranging from Silver to Ultimate, each meticulously curated configuration guarantees an unparalleled gaming experience tailored to perfection. Moreover, customers have the flexibility to BOOST their PC orders, doubling the system's RAM and SSD capacity, and upgrading the OS to Windows 11 Pro for enhanced performance. In addition to the pre-configured options, customers can also opt for custom-built ZERO PCs to meet their specific needs.

"ZERO refines the traditional gaming PC, ushering in the next aesthetic era," stated Wallace Santos, CEO of MAINGEAR. "This series represents the perfect harmony of bleeding edge hardware, MAINGEAR's innovative MG-RC discrete cable management, and our relentless quest for sleek, minimalist design. Simply put, these PCs look incredible inside and out, and deliver the best-in-class performance our customers expect and deserve."

Like all MAINGEAR gaming PCs, every component is handpicked and thoroughly tested for maximum compatibility, reliability, and performance. All MAINGEAR PCs are hand-built by MAINGEAR builders in Warren, New Jersey, and undergo rigorous testing and quality assurance checks to uphold MAINGEAR's unparalleled dedication to excellence. Standing behind their products, every MAINGEAR PC is backed by a standard one-year warranty (upgradable to three years) and lifetime access to MAINGEAR's award-winning technical support.

About MAINGEAR:

MAINGEAR is a leader in high-performance gaming and workstation PCs. With a passion for building the best computers, MAINGEAR continues to set the standard and drive innovation within the industry. MAINGEAR's mission is to create the ultimate gaming experience through superior products and exceptional service.

Note: Product specifications and offerings may be subject to change. All trademarks, service marks, or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

