MAINGEAR Redefines Gaming PC Aesthetics and Performance With MG-RC Cable Management Tech That It Is Standardizing Across The Industry

08 Jan, 2024

MAINGEAR will also preview two exciting, limited-edition desktop gaming PCs featuring components utilizing MG-RC technology from partners like MSI and Phanteks

LAS VEGAS and WARREN, N.J., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAINGEAR, the leader in premium-quality, high-performance gaming PCs, today at CES unveiled its patented MAINGEAR Rear Connection (MG-RC) technology for gaming PC manufacturers - marking a paradigm shift in desktop PC design and performance. Additionally, MAINGEAR, in collaboration with MSI and Phanteks, is previewing two future desktop gaming PCs at CES 2024.

MG-RC: Redefining PC Aesthetics and Cable Management

MG-RC introduces a groundbreaking shift in how cables are routed and connected within a desktop gaming PC. This technology moves cabled connections to the rear/underside of the motherboard, ensuring a cable-free appearance on the inside of the PC case. It also offers a variety of benefits for desktop PCs, including reduced air turbulence inside the case for improved cooling, easier assembly with simplified cable management, and enhanced aesthetics. MAINGEAR is working to standardize MG-RC among PC case and motherboard makers, aiming to drive industry-wide adoption of this technology to benefit OEMs, system builders, and consumers.

"CES 2024 marks a milestone moment for MAINGEAR as we redefine gaming PC aesthetics and performance industry-wide. MG-RC represents MAINGEAR's relentless pursuit of innovation in the PC gaming space, and embodies our mission to create the ultimate gaming experience through superior products and exceptional service." — Wallace Santos, CEO of MAINGEAR.

MAINGEAR + MSI = ZERO Drop

Always looking for ways to keep the industry fresh and current, MAINGEAR today unveiled its exclusive MAINGEAR ZERO drop. In collaboration with MSI, this limited-edition rig, powered by the MSI B760M Project Zero motherboard and sporting the sleek MSI MAG Pano M1000 PZ White chassis, is a pure gaming beast that sets a new standard in both raw performance and visual appeal.

What's the secret sauce? It's the magic of MG-RC and not having any visible motherboard cables. The ZERO is all about uncompromising performance and aesthetics. With a limited run up for grabs, this compact mini-ATX setup flaunts panoramic glass panels to show off the powerful components inside – including the just-announced NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super. Does it glow? Absolutely! The RGB lighting throughout the case, fans, and components is fully synced and customizable through the front panel controls or MSI Dragon Center software, giving gamers that extra aesthetic oomph.

The ZERO will drop on January 24, 2024, at maingear.com/drops. Supplies are limited and previous drops have sold out in under 2 weeks.

MAINGEAR NV9: Zero Concept

Continuing the innovation streak, MAINGEAR will preview a future desktop gaming PC in the new and ultra-stylish Phanteks NV9 chassis, adapted with MG-RC compatibility to support the MSI Z790 Project Zero motherboard. This NV9: Zero Concept elevates PC performance and packs premium components, including an MSI NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Super 16GB Ventus 3X OC graphics card, Intel Core i9-14900K processor, and a massive 420mm Phanteks Glacier One AiO liquid cooler.

But wait, there's more! This concept is extremely special because, for the first time, MAINGEAR is integrating an in-case high-definition LCD display that's fully customizable to the user's preference.

The NV9 Zero Concept will join the lineup of custom gaming PCs at maingear.com in Q1 2024 with more details to be announced closer to launch.

Like all MAINGEAR gaming PCs, every component is handpicked and thoroughly tested for maximum compatibility, reliability, and performance. All MAINGEAR PCs are hand-built by MAINGEAR builders in Warren, New Jersey, and undergo rigorous testing and quality assurance checks to uphold MAINGEAR's unparalleled dedication to excellence. Standing behind their products, every MAINGEAR PC is backed by a standard one-year warranty (upgradable to three years) and lifetime access to MAINGEAR's award-winning technical support.

For more information about MAINGEAR please visit www.maingear.com.

Both PCs will be showcased at the MSI Suite at CES, located in The Venetian, Veronese #2403-2406.

Press Kit: www.maingear.com/CES2024

About MAINGEAR:
MAINGEAR is a leader in high-performance gaming and workstation PCs. With a passion for building the best computers, MAINGEAR continues to set the standard and drive innovation within the industry. MAINGEAR's mission is to create the ultimate gaming experience through superior products and exceptional service.

Note: Product specifications and offerings may be subject to change. All trademarks, service marks, or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

