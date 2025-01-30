MAINGEAR Unveils "50 Series" Custom Configured Desktop Gaming PCs and Workstations Packing NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 and 5090 GPUs

Powered by NVIDIA's Blackwell architecture, MAINGEAR's expertly built systems deliver ultra-low latency, advanced ray tracing, 8K gaming, and AI-driven enhancements for unmatched realism and performance.

WARREN, N.J., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MAINGEAR , the leader in premium-quality, high-performance gaming PCs, today unveiled a variety of custom-configurable "50 Series" gaming desktops, featuring NVIDIA's newly revealed GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 GPUs. Available across seven gaming chassis options—MG-1, North, shroud, shroud Signature Edition, Rush, Force, and Zero, as well as all Workstations—these systems can be custom configured with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-series GPUs and the latest CPU options from AMD and Intel® to set a new benchmark for desktop gaming performance and customization.

Building on the excitement from CES 2025, MAINGEAR's "50 Series" also introduces non-APEX configurations of the hot new Rush and Force desktops, featuring 360mm and 420mm AIO coolers respectively, instead of open loop liquid cooling. Additionally, customers can order Rush desktops with custom chassis artwork for unparalleled personalization - as seen at CES. Available custom designs include Machina, Night Drive and Good Fortune.

Unmatched Gaming Performance

The new "50 Series" desktops are designed to deliver unparalleled gaming performance and cutting-edge technology:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 and 5090 GPUs : Powered by NVIDIA's Blackwell architecture, these GPUs deliver advanced ray tracing, DLSS 4 frame generation, and AI-enhanced gaming performance. With support for 8K resolution gaming and content creation, they ensure breathtaking visuals, ultra-low latency with NVIDIA Reflex 2, and smoother, more responsive gameplay, giving gamers and creators unparalleled detail, precision, and control.

: Powered by NVIDIA's Blackwell architecture, these GPUs deliver advanced ray tracing, DLSS 4 frame generation, and AI-enhanced gaming performance. With support for resolution gaming and content creation, they ensure breathtaking visuals, ultra-low latency with NVIDIA Reflex 2, and smoother, more responsive gameplay, giving gamers and creators unparalleled detail, precision, and control. CPU Options: Pack your system with the latest CPUs from AMD or Intel, including the game-crushing AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, AMD Ryzen 9 9950X and Intel Core Ultra 9 ( 285K ).

Pack your system with the latest CPUs from AMD or Intel, including the game-crushing AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, AMD Ryzen 9 9950X and Intel Core Ultra 9 ( ). Memory and Storage : Up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 4TB of SSD storage for gaming configs; Workstations can be configured with larger capacities of RAM and storage.

: Up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 4TB of SSD storage for gaming configs; Workstations can be configured with larger capacities of RAM and storage. Future-Proof Features: Equipped with DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1b , the RTX 50 Series GPUs are ready to support next-generation displays and VR technologies.

"The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs are a game-changer, and we've built our PCs to fully unleash their full potential," said Wallace Santos, CEO of MAINGEAR. "With the new tech and features of the 50 Series, these systems deliver a gaming and content creation experience that's truly next-level."

A Nothing-to-Lose Reservation Option for "50 Series" APEX Systems

With anticipation for MAINGEAR's liquid-cooled APEX systems equipped with 50 Series GPUs at an all-time high, MAINGEAR invites gamers and enthusiasts to secure their spot in the build queue with a fully refundable $100 reservation deposit, which will apply toward the purchase price. This risk-free deposit not only guarantees early access but also ensures that you'll be among the first to own this pinnacle of open loop liquid cooled gaming performance.

Availability

MAINGEAR's "50 Series" gaming desktops and workstations can be custom configured and ordered now, with shipments beginning February 15, 2025. Gamers can visit www.maingear.com to explore configurations, pricing, and customization options. New off-the-shelf Ultimate and Legendary pre-configured gaming desktops will also be available in all desktop chassis designs in the coming weeks. All Ultimate systems come equipped with the GeForce RTX 5090, while all Legendary systems are equipped with the 5080.

Like all MAINGEAR gaming PCs, every component and option of these new "50 Series" custom-configurations is handpicked and thoroughly tested for maximum compatibility, reliability, and performance. All MAINGEAR PCs are hand-built by MAINGEAR builders in Warren, New Jersey, and undergo rigorous testing and quality assurance checks to uphold MAINGEAR's unparalleled dedication to excellence. Standing behind their products, every MAINGEAR PC is backed by a standard one-year warranty (upgradable to three years) and lifetime access to MAINGEAR's award-winning technical support.

