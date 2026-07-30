MAINGEAR Unveils Next-Gen 'Zero' Gaming Desktop PCs: Engineered for Unrelenting Performance, Designed for Unobstructed Visibility

The all-new Zero wraps full-performance hardware in seamless panoramic glass with no visible motherboard cables, no exposed RGB diodes, and nothing standing between you and your build.

WARREN, N.J., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MAINGEAR, the leader in premium-quality, high-performance gaming PCs, today unveiled the all-new Zero, a compact gaming desktop built around two non-negotiable standards: unrelenting gaming performance and minimalist, hardware-accentuating design. Configurable up to a Ryzen 7 9850X3D CPU (or Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus) and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090. What you see when you look at it is an intentionally clean and seamless design. The all-new Zero is available now, starting at $2,699.

Seamless Panoramic Glass. No Interruptions.

A continuous curve of 4mm thick tempered glass wraps around the front and side of the Zero without a single seam, panel break, or interruption. Every component is visible from every angle, all the time. GPU, cooler, fans, motherboard, and memory: all of it on permanent display through glass that flows across the chassis as a single unbroken surface.

Every RGB light source in the Zero is fully diffused. No exposed diodes anywhere in the system. Soft, sculpted color moves across the edges of each component with precision, made more visible and more intentional against the wraparound glass.

Zero Cables. Zero Obstructions.

MAINGEAR's patented MG-RC (MAINGEAR Rear Connection) technology is a defining feature of the Zero lineup. MG-RC routes all motherboard connectors to the rear and underside of the board, eliminating visible motherboard cable clutter from the chassis interior entirely. The panoramic glass of the chassis reveals the GPU, AIO cooler, fans, and memory in full, with nothing in the way.

Zero Launch Edition: Your Hardware and Your Collection, Both on Display.

The Zero Launch Edition takes the visibility concept further than any gaming PC MAINGEAR has built. Every Launch Edition ships with two custom MAINGEAR display stands, a figurine stand and a brick stand, that snap into the chassis floor without screws or tools, placing collectibles inside the chassis alongside the hardware. The Zero's active airflow keeps everything inside cool and dust-free. Display stands will also be sold separately and made available to the community to download from maingear.com and popular 3D printing websites.

Launch Edition systems feature a curved panoramic OLED screen on the TRYX Panorama SE AIO cooler with fully programmable looping video. Match it to a display stand theme, loop gameplay footage, or set it to anything. The screen belongs to the customer.

Pre-Configured and Ready to Game, or Built Exactly How You Want It.

The all-new Zero is available in several pro-curated configurations, from Emerald through Champion, each paired with a validated CPU and GPU combination. Every system ships with Kingston FURY DDR5 (when available), with AMD EXPO or Intel XMP enabled and validated to the exact configuration.

Zero | Emerald: Intel Core Ultra 5 250K Plus paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070. Smooth high-refresh 1080p and capable 1440p performance with Intel binary optimization built in. Starting at $2,799.

Intel Core Ultra 5 250K Plus paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070. Smooth high-refresh 1080p and capable 1440p performance with Intel binary optimization built in. Starting at $2,799. Zero | Platinum: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070. 3D V-Cache gaming performance at a mid-range price, with AMD EXPO memory enabled and validated. Starting at $2,999.

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070. 3D V-Cache gaming performance at a mid-range price, with AMD EXPO memory enabled and validated. Starting at $2,999. Zero | Sapphire: Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080. Enthusiast-class gaming performance with Intel's latest binary optimization and RTX 5080 frame rates. Starting at $3,799.

Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080. Enthusiast-class gaming performance with Intel's latest binary optimization and RTX 5080 frame rates. Starting at $3,799. Zero | Elite: AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080. Second-generation 3D V-Cache and RTX 5080 in a compact chassis, with no hardware compromises. Starting at $4,099.

AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080. Second-generation 3D V-Cache and RTX 5080 in a compact chassis, with no hardware compromises. Starting at $4,099. Zero | Amethyst: Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090. Flagship GPU performance on Intel's latest platform, with binary optimization and Founders Edition availability. Starting at $6,199.

Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090. Flagship GPU performance on Intel's latest platform, with binary optimization and Founders Edition availability. Starting at $6,199. Zero | Champion: AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090. The most popular path to RTX 5090 performance, with second-generation 3D V-Cache and EXPO-tuned Kingston FURY DDR5. Starting at $6,499.

Customers who know exactly how they want to configure their Zero system can commission a fully-custom build through MAINGEAR's online configurator at www.MAINGEAR.com.

"At MAINGEAR we design every PC from the inside out, and with the Zero we asked "what if we let the hardware speak for itself?' That's what Zero is about... zero distractions. We've hid the motherboard cables, removed obstructions by upgrading to fully panoramic glass, and focused on making every component and your collectibles feel like they belong in a display case. It had to look just as good powered off as it does turned on, regardless of the specs." said Wallace Santos, CEO and Founder of MAINGEAR.

Like all MAINGEAR gaming PCs, every component in the new Zero is handpicked and thoroughly tested for maximum compatibility, reliability, and performance. All MAINGEAR PCs are hand-built by expert MAINGEAR builders in New Jersey and undergo rigorous testing and quality assurance checks to uphold MAINGEAR's unparalleled dedication to excellence. Standing behind their products, every MAINGEAR PC is backed by a standard one-year warranty (upgradable to three years) and lifetime access to MAINGEAR's award-winning technical support.

Game Now. Pay Later. With Zero Interest

With MAINGEAR's flexible financing powered by Bread Pay™, gamers can gear up with the rig they really want and pay over time, with zero interest (on approved credit). No hidden fees. No prepayment penalties. Just easy monthly payments. Learn more and check your rate in seconds at maingear.com/finance with no damage to your credit score.

The all-new MAINGEAR Zero is available now starting at $2,699 in pre-configured and fully custom build options, exclusively at www.MAINGEAR.com. The Zero Launch Edition is available for a limited time at maingear.com.

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About MAINGEAR:

MAINGEAR is a leader in high-performance gaming and workstation PCs. With a passion for building the best computers, MAINGEAR continues to set the standard and drive innovation within the industry. MAINGEAR's mission is to create the ultimate gaming experience through superior products and exceptional service.

Note: Product specifications and offerings may be subject to change. All trademarks, service marks, or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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