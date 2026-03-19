MAINGEAR Drops Crimson Desert Limited Edition PC: Only 30 Will Ever Exist

A hand-assembled collector's system packing a one-of-a-kind Crimson Desert Sapphire Nitro+ edition AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT GPU and Ryzen 9 9850X3D CPU into a limited-run MAINGEAR RUSH chassis

WARREN, N.J., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MAINGEAR, the leader in premium-quality, high-performance gaming PCs, today announced the official launch of its Rush Crimson Desert Limited Edition PC: a hand-built collector's collab aligned with today's launch of Crimson Desert, Pearl Abyss's open-world action-adventure set across the brutal continent of Pywel. Only 30 units will ever be produced. Orders close April 2, or when the 30th system is sold, whichever comes first.

Crimson Desert is one of the most anticipated open-world titles of 2026, and MAINGEAR crafted a system worthy of this moment. At the center of this collaboration is the Crimson Desert AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT, the Sapphire Nitro+ limited edition GPU featuring a design inspired by the game's visual identity, and the AMD Ryzen 9 9850X3D CPU, the world's fastest gaming processor, for a build that can handle everything Pywel throws at it: massive open landscapes, dynamic lighting, large-scale faction battles, and cinematic boss encounters, all without compromise.

The system is based on MAINGEAR's extremely popular RUSH chassis, featuring Crimson Desert artwork that transforms the mid-tower into a collector's artifact. It boasts a bespoke visual identity that tells the story of Kliff and the Greymanes, rendered on a machine built to offer hardcore gaming performance that lasts years beyond the day you first finish the game. Every RUSH Crimson Desert Limited Edition ships with the Deluxe Edition game code, so you're ready to ride out the moment you unbox the system.

Each unit is hand-assembled by a single master technician at MAINGEAR HQ in Warren, New Jersey, stress-tested for thermal and stability performance.

Crimson Desert Limited Edition PC Specifications: System Price: $4,499

Chassis: MAINGEAR RUSH (Crimson Desert Limited Edition)

MAINGEAR RUSH (Crimson Desert Limited Edition) GPU: AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT (Crimson Desert Sapphire Nitro+ Edition)

AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT (Crimson Desert Sapphire Nitro+ Edition) CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 9850X3D

AMD Ryzen 9 9850X3D Motherboard: ASRock Phantom Gaming X870E Nova WiFi

ASRock Phantom Gaming X870E Nova WiFi Memory: 64GB RGB DDR5 6000MT/s (2x32GB)

64GB RGB DDR5 6000MT/s (2x32GB) Storage: 2TB T-Force A440 Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD

2TB T-Force A440 Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD Cooling: MAINGEAR EPIC 360mm AIO

MAINGEAR EPIC 360mm AIO Chassis Fans: 3x 120mm RGB (Intake)

3x 120mm RGB (Intake) Power Supply: MSI 850W

MSI 850W Wireless: Wi-Fi 7

Wi-Fi 7 OS: Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home Includes: Crimson Desert Deluxe Edition Game Code

Limited Means Limited.

Orders close April 2, or the moment all 30 units are claimed. No reruns. No second chances. The Crimson Desert Limited Edition PC is available exclusively at www.MAINGEAR.com for $4,499.

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For more information about MAINGEAR please visit www.maingear.com.

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About MAINGEAR:

MAINGEAR is a leader in high-performance gaming and workstation PCs. With a passion for building the best computers, MAINGEAR continues to set the standard and drive innovation within the industry. MAINGEAR's mission is to create the ultimate gaming experience through superior products and exceptional service.

Note: Product specifications and offerings may be subject to change. All trademarks, service marks, or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

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Lightspeed PR/M

[email protected]

949-346-1984

SOURCE MAINGEAR