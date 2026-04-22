MAINGEAR Unveils the All-New MG-1: A Total Redesign of Its Most Awarded Gaming PC Ever

Built from the ground up around what made the original MG-1 great. New chassis, expanded cooling, zero visible cables, and premium RGB now standard

WARREN, N.J., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MAINGEAR, the leader in premium-quality, high-performance gaming PCs, today unveiled the next-generation MG-1, a total redesign of the original – MAINGEAR's most acclaimed gaming desktop ever. Tom's Hardware Editor's Choice. TechRadar Editor's Choice. IDA Design Awards Gold Winner 2025. Forbes called the original "Immaculate Construction, Incredible Performance." The new MG-1 wasn't built to fix problems. It was built to raise the ceiling on something that was already best-in-class.

The new MG-1 is a ground-up chassis redesign that delivers measurable improvements across every dimension that matters to a PC gamer: chassis rigidity, thermal performance, RGB quality, cable management, and front panel customization. Configurable with up to the brand new AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition or Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processors, paired with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 or AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT GPU, and up to 128GB DDR5 RAM from Kingston and other vendors across up to six M.2 NVMe SSDs, the new MG-1 is built to be configured exactly how gamers want it, without concession or compromise.

The Best Gaming PC MAINGEAR Has Ever Built, Now With the Best Gaming CPU AMD Has Ever Made.

Launching alongside the all-new MG-1 is an all new CPU - the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition, the world's first desktop CPU to feature dual AMD 3D V-Cache technology across both of its core chiplets. Where previous 3D V-Cache processors stacked cache on only one CCD, the 9950X3D2 stacks 2nd Gen AMD 3D V-Cache on both, delivering a massive 192MB of L3 cache – the largest amount of on-chip cache memory ever offered on a consumer platform.

The result is a 16-core, 32-thread processor built to sustain peak gaming performance at every stage of a session, not just in short benchmark bursts. The 9950X3D2 also introduces full overclocking support, a first for any AMD 3D V-Cache processor, giving MAINGEAR's overclocking technicians direct, precise tuning capability. Combined with the new MG-1's expanded thermal headroom and top-mounted 360mm AIO cooling, the 9950X3D2 has the infrastructure it needs to run at max performance, sustained.

No Visible Motherboard Cables

The all-new MG-1 supports MAINGEAR's patented MG-RC reverse connector system when paired with compatible motherboards from leading brands, including MSI Project Zero boards. MG-RC routes all motherboard cables behind the board entirely, eliminating cables from being seen inside the main chassis compartment. On standard ATX boards, MAINGEAR's expert technicians hand-manage cables for a clean look inside. Having fewer or no cables inside the main compartment translates to improved airflow and lower component temperatures; again, in the name of sustained maximum system performance.

Better Cooling Than an Open-Air Bench

The all-new MG-1 features three 140mm intake fans pulling ambient air through a large front panel intake, including a large bottom air scoop that feeds cool air directly to the GPU. A top-mounted 360mm AIO radiator exhausts CPU heat straight out of the chassis, while ensuring a continual flow of cool air through the system. Combined with MG-RC's unobstructed airflow path and GPU clearance extended to 390mm, the new MG-1 boasts a thermal environment that outperforms an open-air bench (in MAINGEAR's testing), all inside a chassis only slightly larger than the original.

Flagship-Grade RGB Now Standard

The all-new MG-1 brings MAINGEAR's fully diffused RGB lighting system, previously reserved for the flagship MAINGEAR APEX line, to a mid-tower chassis. There are no exposed diodes anywhere on the system. Every light source is fully diffused from the front panel trim, an integrated internal lightbar, and inward-facing standard and reverse blade fans that fill the chassis interior with unobstructed RGB light. The new MG-1 ships with more and brighter RGB lighting than the original across default configurations, and all lighting is controlled natively through the motherboard's software, no third-party app, hub, or remote required.

A Front Panel Built for Collectors.

One in every six MG-1 customers purchases an additional custom front panel. MAINGEAR took that signal seriously with the new MG-1. The redesigned front panel features 60% more powerful magnets for a noticeably more secure, satisfying snap-in feel, and a refined design that makes swapping panels tool-free and effortless. A new aspect ratio gives artwork more canvas, with the MAINGEAR logo centered so character art is never obstructed. Select designs will feature raised 3D gloss textured accents, a tactile, premium finish unlike anything available in a mid-tower at this price point. Panels illuminate instantly on connection via the integrated front panel trim lighting.

The new MG-1 launches alongside an all-new panel art gallery, with themed collections spanning cyberpunk anime, sprawling space scenes, ancient warriors, retro cityscapes, and more. Customers will also have the ability to order custom front-panel designs from their own supplied art files, as they could with the original MG-1.

MG-1 Mk. II Specifications:

CPU: Up to AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition or Intel Core Ultra 9 285K

Up to AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition or Intel Core Ultra 9 285K GPU: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 or AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT

Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 or AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT Memory: Up to 128GB DDR5 6000MHz

Up to 128GB DDR5 6000MHz Storage: Up to 6x M.2 NVMe SSDs

Up to 6x M.2 NVMe SSDs Connectivity: Up to 10Gb LAN, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4

Up to 10Gb LAN, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Front I/O: 1x USB-A 5Gbps, 1x USB-C 20Gbps, 3.5mm combo jack

1x USB-A 5Gbps, 1x USB-C 20Gbps, 3.5mm combo jack Dimensions: 475mm (W) x 498mm (D) x 230mm (H) / 18.70" x 19.60" x 9.05"

"The MG-1 set an extremely high bar. We knew refining it wouldn't be easy, but we're proud to say we've taken it further in every measurable way with the all-new MG-1. We went through everything from the top down, airflow, thermals, build quality, materials, and made real, measurable improvements across the board. Every upgrade reflects our pursuit of the ultimate gaming experience. Space has been optimized. The magnets are stronger. The air intake is larger. The RGB is brighter. The panels are thicker. The frames per second are higher. At the end of the day, this is the kind of system we'd want on our own desks, and I think it's going to raise the bar once again," said Wallace Santos, MAINGEAR CEO and co-founder.

BYO RAM

The all-new MG-1 supports MAINGEAR's BYO RAM program, which allows customers to bring their own DDR5 kit and save on their build. MAINGEAR validates every RAM kit, stress tests it within the exact system configuration, enables XMP/EXPO for maximum performance, and provides full warranty passthrough.

Like all MAINGEAR gaming PCs, every component in the all-new MG-1 is handpicked and thoroughly tested for maximum compatibility, reliability, and performance. All MAINGEAR PCs are hand-built by expert technicians in Warren, New Jersey, and undergo rigorous testing and quality assurance checks before they ship. Every MG-1 is backed by a standard one-year warranty (upgradable to three years) and lifetime access to MAINGEAR's award-winning technical support. Each system ships with a bloatware-free Windows image and the latest drivers validated for its exact configuration.

Game Now. Pay Later. With Zero Interest

With MAINGEAR's flexible financing powered by Bread Pay™, gamers can gear up with the rig they really want and pay over time, with zero interest (on approved credit). No hidden fees. No prepayment penalties. Just easy monthly payments. Learn more and check your rate in seconds at maingear.com/finance with no damage to your credit score.

The all-new MG-1 is now available in pre-configured and fully custom build options, starting at $1,999, exclusively at www.MAINGEAR.com.

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About MAINGEAR:

MAINGEAR is a leader in high-performance gaming and workstation PCs. With a passion for building the best computers, MAINGEAR continues to set the standard and drive innovation within the industry. MAINGEAR's mission is to create the ultimate gaming experience through superior products and exceptional service.

Note: Product specifications and offerings may be subject to change. All trademarks, service marks, or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Michael Farino

Lightspeed PR/M

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949-346-1984

SOURCE MAINGEAR