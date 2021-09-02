Mainly Mozart Presents 'A Path Forward' Benefit Concert on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of September 11, Mainly Mozart, in partnership with the National Conflict Resolution Center (NCRC), presents a special benefit concert titled "A Path Forward" to commemorate the 20-year anniversary of the tragic events of 9/11. The event will raise funds and bring awareness to NCRC's mission to overcome hatred, intolerance, and incivility while ensuring the memories of the heroes and victims are not forgotten. Members of the Del Mar Fire Department and Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District will participate in a special tribute in memory of 9/11.



The open-air benefit concert starting at 7:30 p.m. PDT will be conducted by Concertmaster of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and San Diego native, David Chan, and feature the legendary saxophonist Branford Marsalis and Nicaraguan-American soprano Gabriella Reyes, along with the Mainly Mozart All-Star Orchestra. The program will consist of pieces by world renowned composers from Mozart to Tchaikovsky to Giacomo Puccini to Pedro Iturralde Ochoa. In addition, sounds of modern composers like George Walker, the first African American to win the Pulitzer Prize for music, and Peter Lieberson will also enliven the evening.



"When we began planning our September 2021 program, we knew that we wanted to incorporate and commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11," said Mainly Mozart CEO Nancy Laturno. "In collaboration with NCRC, we are grateful to be given this special opportunity to memorialize such a solemn occasion while the audience is immersed in the healing power of live music."



"The 20th anniversary of 9/11 brings back painful memories for so many of us. But rather than staying in pain, the National Conflict Resolution Center is working toward healing through our 'A Path Forward' initiative," said NCRC president Steven Dinkin. "Most often, our medium is dialogue – but on this September 11, we will turn to music, in a unique collaboration with Mainly Mozart. We look forward to a magical and memorable evening with legendary saxophonist Branford Marsalis and the Mainly Mozart All-Star Orchestra."



NCRC launched "A Path Forward" dialogue series in 2019, bringing together diverse members of the community to meet each other, create relationships, listen deeply, and discover ways to move forward together. The series continues to engage many thousands throughout the region.



Seating will be located on the grass area with VIP table seating for four and "pod style" seating for households up to four. Tickets start at $75/pod in section B and $150/pod in section A; $300/two VIP Seats; and $500/VIP Table, which includes a charcuterie plate and bottle of wine or champagne.



For more information on the "A Path Forward" Benefit Concert, purchase tickets or register for the event's livestream, please visit https://www.mainlymozart.org/path-forward



About Mainly Mozart

For over 30 years, Mainly Mozart has been home to the largest gathering of Concertmasters and Principal Players in North America. The famed Mainly Mozart All Star Orchestra boasts top level players from the world's greatest orchestras, including the New York Philharmonic, Cleveland Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Philadelphia Orchestra, Israel Philharmonic, and dozens more.



For more information on Mainly Mozart, visit https://www.mainlymozart.org/



About National Conflict Resolution Center

National Conflict Resolution Center (NCRC) provides the resources, training and expertise to help people, organizations and communities around the world manage and solve conflicts, with civility. Built on the principle that every dispute has a solution, NCRC serves a variety of communities in both the public and private sectors – regionally, nationally and internationally. The organization's mission is to resolve issues with the highest possible degree of civility and equitability to all parties involved.



NCRC was founded in 1983 by the University of San Diego Law Center and the San Diego County Bar Association. With more than 35 years of experience and over 20,000 cases managed, NCRC is recognized as an international leader in mediation instruction and conflict resolution. To learn more, donate or volunteer please call 619-238-2400 or visit www.ncrconline.com. Connect with NCRC on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



