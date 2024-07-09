Mainspring Accelerates Linear Generator Adoption with Leading Power Infrastructure Resellers

Company welcomes power project solutions leader to head new channel program

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mainspring Energy today unveiled its first reseller partners in its newly formed reseller sales channel, significantly extending the company's market reach and accelerating deployments of its groundbreaking fuel-flexible power generator solution.

The move comes as the company scales installations of Mainspring Linear Generator products throughout the U.S. in the fast-growing commercial and industrial, biogas, data center, and utility markets. To lead Mainspring's channel sales, the company has hired Wissam Balshe, formerly global director of New Energy Solutions at power systems leader Cummins, Inc., where he served for sixteen years. In addition to the reseller program and team, Balshe is responsible for building Mainspring's wider partner program , which also includes strategic systems integrator relationships and an active referral partners program.

The first Mainspring reseller partners include energy deployment market leaders Alternative Energy Development Group (AEDG), Prismecs, and Regatta Solutions. These partnerships put the linear generator into the hands of experienced market leaders who have built businesses on engineering, developing, and owning a variety of distributed energy resource projects, including solar, combined heat and power, fuel cells, batteries, gas turbines, and HVAC controls, across a wide range of vertical markets.

"A strong reseller network is essential to success in the power generation industry," said Wissam Balshe, Senior Director of Channel Partnerships at Mainspring. "We are actively working to combine the expertise and networks of Mainspring with those of our outstanding reseller partners to accelerate the adoption of linear generator technology and the global energy transition."

The launch of the reseller network builds on Mainspring's existing partnerships, including the company's extensive purchase and finance relationship with NextEra Energy Resources, and its recently announced partnership with Schneider Electric to build microgrids based on Mainspring's fuel-flexible linear generators.

"The launch of our channel marketing team and channel partner program signal an important step in Mainspring's growth," said Adam Simpson, co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Mainspring. "Wissam brings unparalleled experience building partnerships in the power generation industry. We're delighted to have Wissam on board and already amplifying Mainspring's presence in key markets."

About Mainspring

Mainspring Energy manufactures and delivers an innovative, fuel-flexible onsite power generator that rapidly adds new power capacity and accelerates the transition to the affordable, reliable, zero-carbon electric grid. Mainspring's Linear Generator solution is fully dispatchable and scalable from 250 kW to 100+MW. It operates on any fuel, including green hydrogen, ammonia, biogas, natural gas, and others, generating low-cost, clean, resilient electricity. Customers include leading utilities and Fortune 500 companies. Learn more at mainspringenergy.com .

